3 comps to learn for the launch of TFT Set 5 Reckoning

The wait is finally over. Teamfight Tactics‘ newest set, Reckoning, is launching on the live servers tomorrow, April 28.

Principal game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer released the patch notes today for the version of the game that will be going live tomorrow. This means all of the balance changes should remain untouched for at least long enough for the first official meta of the set to develop.

But some top streamers and pros claim to have already solved the meta by reading the patch notes and have shared their plans on how they intend to start climbing ranked mode from day one.

Here are some of the best TFT Set Five comps to play in Patch 11.9.

Kayle

Image via TFTactics.gg

The TFT development team must not be sick of seeing Kayle dominate high-tier metas just yet since they’ve made the Set Five version of the champion grossly powerful.

Kayle is a unit that works perfectly fine without having any of her traits have to buff her power, meaning you’re not restricted to playing one trait. Playing horizontally in this instance, instead of vertically, can benefit Kayle. Playing horizontally means adding many traits to a composition instead of stacking the power into one trait.

Playing a core of Knight, Ironclad, and Mystic units means your frontline is just about impenetrable. Kayle needs some time to ramp up her spell’s power, so a strong frontline is important.

Make sure to position Rell and Garen as shown above. Rell will stun everything between herself and Kayle, keeping your carry safe. And Garen will shred the resistances of enemies in front of him, which will be the closest and therefore automatic targeted enemies for your Kayle. If there’s an Assassin composition in your lobby, you can position either Taric or Leona in front of Kayle in a triangle formation.

As for items, Kayle can hold almost anything. According to Set 4.5 World’s finalist Kurumx, carries in this set don’t need to use defensive items, so three offensive items could be the go-to. The combination of Guinsoo’s Rageblade and Rapid Firecannon works amazingly well together.

Aphelios and Draven

Aphelios version | Image via TFTactics.gg Draven version | Image via TFTactics.gg

Despite being nerfed in the final patch before launch, Nightbringer is still an easy top-four composition.

When deciding what composition to play, this should be your first option if you two-star a Vayne and Varus or if you find strong early AD items like Deathblade, Bloodthirster, or Zeke’s Herald.

Simply play two Rangers behind a solid frontline and push a strong economy to level seven and eight. You should be filling out your board with units like Mordekaiser, Morgana, Diana, and Rell for an upgraded frontline and the Nightbringer trait.

From there, you should either pivot into Draven or Aphelios depending on which carry is found in your shop first. Seeing as though both of these units can be played with a similar team and items, it shouldn’t be a risky pivot.

Spellweaver

Image via TFTactics.gg

Spellweaver was performing quite well on the PBE during playtesting. But Riot gave it a little buff before going to the live servers, meaning it should be top-notch now.

This composition is very straightforward. Ziggs, Viktor, Brand, and Zyra are all available early on in the shop. Getting the four Spellweaver trait online early is crucial for this build.

Whenever you receive an AP item, place it on Ziggs. Whenever you receive a defensive item, place it on Viktor. Position Ziggs in a corner, next to Brand and Zyra in a line and Viktor one hex in front of him. This is an extremely strong opening and should win streak in an average lobby.

After finding a Vel’koz, sell Ziggs and slot in your new carry with his items. Fill out the rest of your team with Syndra for CC, Garen for MR shred, Taric for the Knight trait, and Lux for the Redeemed trait.

This is a strong top-four composition. But without a high-roll situation, it can be beaten for first place.