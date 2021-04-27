Here are the TFT Set 5 Reckoning’s final PBE patch notes

This patch will be what shapes the very first official meta of Set Five.

Quite a large number of Teamfight Tactics balance changes were included in today’s Set Five PBE patch, touching on just about everything ahead of the game’s official launch on live servers on April 28.

Principal game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer released the patch notes today, saying that TFT players have helped to “fix a ton of bugs and balance changes,” and that “the set is going to live in a much better state because of everyone who played on PBE.”

So here are the final changes we're pushing out for all you PBE players that will go live with Reckoning on Day 1. Lots of good stuff with a few things that need some explaining:



Set Five champion changes

A total of 22 champions were targeted for changes in this patch, mostly those needing a little bit of a buff. Also of note, PBE terrors Zyra and Aphelios both received hefty nerfs before going live.

One-cost champions

Kalista: Spell AD increased from 180/200/220 percent to 180/200/240 percent. Spell base damage increased from 350/600/950 to 350/600/1000.

Vayne: AD increased from 20 to 25

Two-cost champions

Nautilus: Spell damage increased from 100/200/500 to 150/250/750.

Sett: Spell AD changed from 140/150/180 percent to 160/180/220 percent.

Syndra: Spell damage increased from 250/350/600 to 300/400/600.

Thresh: Spell damage increased from 100/200/700 to 200/400/1000.

Varus: Spell damage increased from 25/50/100 to 40/60/100.

Three-cost champions

Katarina: Spell damage increased from 150/250/400 to 200/250/400. Spell secondary damage increased from 75/100/200 to 100/125/200.

Lulu: Spell AS increased from 60/75/100 percent to 70/80/100 percent.

Lux: Spell damage increased from 300/450/800 to 400/600/1000.

Nunu: Health increased from 800 to 900.

Pantheon: Spell width has been increased to now hit targets that are adjacent to the target.

Zyra: Mana changed from 40/80 to 60/120. Spell stun duration reduced from 2/2.5/3.5 to 2/2.5/3.

Four-cost champions

Aphelios: Spell AD reduced from 180/200/240 percent to 160/180/220 percent. Spell base damage decreased from 150/250/400 to 150/200/400

Diana: Mana changed from 50/100 to 80/160.

Draven: Armor and MR increased from 25 to 30.

Ivern: Mana changed from 80/160 to 100/180.

Karma: Armor and MR reduced from 30 to 25. Spellcast and Mana lock increased from 1 to 1.25 seconds. Spell damage decreased from 200/240/800 to 180/240/700.

Vel’koz: Armor and MR increased from 20 to 25.

Five-cost champions

Heimerdinger: Spell damage increased from 350/500/7777 to 400/600/7777.

Teemo: Spell damage increased from 120/150/666 to 140/175/666.

Viego: Armor and MR increased from 35 to 40.

Trait changes

Just three trait changes in this patch update, including a much needed nerf to the the Dawnbringer trait’s obscene amount of sustainability.

Dawnbringer: The origin has had it’s heal nerfed for its six and eight piece, bringing it down from 30/60/100/160 percent to 30/60/90/130 percent.

Ranger: AS increased from 60/140 percent to 70/180 percent.

Spellweaver: Spell Power increased from 20/50 to 20/60. Spell Power per stack increased from 2/5 to 2/6.

Item changes

This is the third major re-work of the Zz’Rot Portal items during this PBE cycle. Items that currently see little use such as Quicksilver and Statikk Shiv have been shown some love too.