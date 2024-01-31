Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s messy sendoff won’t be the end of Kevin Conroy as Batman

Despite initial assumptions that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would feature Kevin Conroy’s final performance as Batman, it’s been said that Conroy played the Caped Crusader in two other productions before he passed, and they’re both set to release after Suicide Squad.

Conroy is regarded by many as the definitive voice of Batman, having played the character in various media since the original 90s cartoon. This includes Rocksteady’s Arkham series, so with Suicide Squad being set in the same universe, it only made sense for him to join its voice cast. Much like his fellow Justice League members, Batman has been brainwashed by Brainiac and turned into a ruthless villain.

The Batman in Suicide Squad is more than willing to murder people. Image via Rocksteady

But, it turns out Suicide Squad won’t be the last time you’ll hear Conroy voice Batman. According to IGN, Conroy also recorded lines for the third movie in DC’s Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy. Part one has already released, with parts two and three still to come (but lacking release dates, at the time of writing). We now know the third installation will not only feature Conroy, but he’ll be playing the very same Batman from the original ’90s animated series.

Conroy is also involved with another animated Batman show, titled Batman: Caped Crusader. Not much is known about it yet, aside from that it was picked up by Prime Video and is being helmed by Bruce Timm, who was also head producer of the ’90s cartoon.

While IGN couldn’t confirm who Conroy is voicing in Caped Crusader, one of his last roles being his original Batman is perhaps the perfect send-off. In fact, this may alleviate some fans’ frustrations regarding his role in Suicide Squad. The game recently launched early for Deluxe Edition owners and, of course, story spoilers are already being shared, including what may be Suicide Squad’s most controversial cutscene. Presumably set after a boss fight, it sees Harley Quinn coldly kill Batman by shooting him in the head, which unsurprisingly proved unpopular with fans.

It’s a very ignoble end to the character considering everything he went through in the Arkham games, and it also comes across as tasteless, given Conroy’s passing. To be fair to Rocksteady, though, the developer obviously couldn’t have known Conroy would pass away—but this scene likely would’ve upset fans regardless. Hopefully the third Crisis on Infinite Earths movie won’t unceremoniously kill off Conroy’s Batman, too.