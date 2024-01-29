Is the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition worth it?

The Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League features some special bonuses, making it a hero in our eyes. But let’s turn on our X-ray vision and see if what’s hiding behind the surface is worth buying.

Of course, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a Deluxe Edition. Why wouldn’t it? Whatever you think about Kill the Justice League‘s live-service controversy, just about every major AAA title nowadays has a Deluxe Edition.

Owning the superior version will make you feel royal—or like a King Shark. Suicide Squad‘s Deluxe Edition features some familiar goodies and some handy bonuses. Let’s see if you should invest.

What do you get with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition?

The Deluxe Edition has bite. Image via Rocksteady Studios

If you pick up Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition, you will gain access to a copy of the game, 72-hour early access, weapon and outfit cosmetics, and a Battle Pass Token.

The main items to note here are the main game itself, early access to the title ahead of standard edition users, and a Battle Pass Token—doubling down that Kill the Justice League is a live-service game.

If you want to see the contents of the Deluxe Edition word-for-word, here they all are:

A base copy of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Justice League outfits

Black Mask weapons

Weapon Dolls

1x Battle Pass Token

No Shade Color Swatches (Digital-version only)

72-hour early access (Pre-order bonus)

Classic Outfits (Pre-order bonus)

Rogue Outfits (PS5 Digital-version pre-order bonus)

Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition worth it?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition is a juicy package that features some alluring enhancements to the base title. But I think you should only upgrade to the Deluxe Edition if you want to play Suicide Squad as soon as possible.

I should preface that I’m not a big fan of super-duper editions because I don’t like paying extra for cosmetics that I usually don’t use anyway—this is all subjective, of course. They’re nice trinkets, and that’s fine if you want to get more out of a game. If you’re into the live-service formula, the Battle Pass Token will give you more longevity and gameplay.

But I think the enticing aspect of the Deluxe Edition is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League early access. Whether you’re a fan of Rocksteady’s work, you loved the Arkham series, you’re attached to the Suicide Squad, or if you simply think it looks cool, 72 hours of early access is a pretty nice benefit.

There are plenty of ways to preload Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as we speak, but be warned that the superhero title is off to a rocky start due to a bug that completes the main story immediately.