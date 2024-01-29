Is the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition worth it?

Should you double down and go Deluxe?

superman and harley quinn in suicide squad kill the justice league
Image via Rocksteady Studios

The Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League features some special bonuses, making it a hero in our eyes. But let’s turn on our X-ray vision and see if what’s hiding behind the surface is worth buying.

Recommended Videos

Of course, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a Deluxe Edition. Why wouldn’t it? Whatever you think about Kill the Justice League‘s live-service controversy, just about every major AAA title nowadays has a Deluxe Edition.

Owning the superior version will make you feel royal—or like a King Shark. Suicide Squad‘s Deluxe Edition features some familiar goodies and some handy bonuses. Let’s see if you should invest.

What do you get with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition?

king shark using gun in suicide squad kill the justice league
The Deluxe Edition has bite. Image via Rocksteady Studios

If you pick up Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition, you will gain access to a copy of the game, 72-hour early access, weapon and outfit cosmetics, and a Battle Pass Token.

The main items to note here are the main game itself, early access to the title ahead of standard edition users, and a Battle Pass Token—doubling down that Kill the Justice League is a live-service game.

If you want to see the contents of the Deluxe Edition word-for-word, here they all are:

  • A base copy of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  • Justice League outfits
  • Black Mask weapons
  • Weapon Dolls
  • 1x Battle Pass Token
  • No Shade Color Swatches (Digital-version only)
  • 72-hour early access (Pre-order bonus)
  • Classic Outfits (Pre-order bonus)
  • Rogue Outfits (PS5 Digital-version pre-order bonus)

Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition worth it?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition is a juicy package that features some alluring enhancements to the base title. But I think you should only upgrade to the Deluxe Edition if you want to play Suicide Squad as soon as possible.

I should preface that I’m not a big fan of super-duper editions because I don’t like paying extra for cosmetics that I usually don’t use anyway—this is all subjective, of course. They’re nice trinkets, and that’s fine if you want to get more out of a game. If you’re into the live-service formula, the Battle Pass Token will give you more longevity and gameplay.

But I think the enticing aspect of the Deluxe Edition is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League early access. Whether you’re a fan of Rocksteady’s work, you loved the Arkham series, you’re attached to the Suicide Squad, or if you simply think it looks cool, 72 hours of early access is a pretty nice benefit.

There are plenty of ways to preload Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as we speak, but be warned that the superhero title is off to a rocky start due to a bug that completes the main story immediately.

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.