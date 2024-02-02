Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League endgame content, explained

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has focused a lot on the endgame activities available, but what exactly are they? We have the answer.

Rocksteady’s live-service title will regularly update Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, expanding the story with new characters, missions, and environments, all of which become accessible in the endgame.

If you’ve completed the main story in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, have seen the post-credits scene, and are wondering what is next, we’ve explained the endgame offerings for you below.

Endgame content in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League explained

Lots of loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Endgame content in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League follows the same theme as the Brainiac boss fight, requiring you to collect Promethium by completing side missions scattered across Metropolis.

You can then spend the Promethium you have earned to complete Incursion Missions, where your character and loadout cannot be changed after advancing. You can increase the mission’s difficulty by selecting a higher Mastery level, which gives increasing rewards—the biggest of which are from the Bane Infamy Sets.

Completing Incursion Missions increases your Finite Crisis ranking, which opens up more weapons and items to collect. But you’ll have to stagger your progress as higher Mastery Levels of Incursions are unlocked by completing each Incursion at the highest level you have available—so expect a repeat of scenarios.

Tick tock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also embark on Killing Time Missions, where you can “put your gear to the test” as you battle against Brainiac’s forces for as long as possible. Kills add time to the countdown and raise the Mastery Leve. Being downed loses you time. Escape when the time runs out—otherwise, you will lose all rewards.

While this approach may feel repetitive, new Elseworlds will be introduced each season in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, bringing in new environments and providing a wider variety of missions.