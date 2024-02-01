Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat Brainiac and all rewards

After successfully taking down the Justice League, the final task for you in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is to beat Brainiac himself—and we’re here to help.

The big bad of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was pulling the strings throughout the story, and having erased all four members of the Justice League, you need to turn your attention to the creepy alien in the sky. But it’s not as easy as other boss battles.

This is due to the requirements you need to box off to even access the fight, which serves as an introduction to the endgame content. Here’s everything you need to know about beating Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

How to beat Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Last chance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before facing off against Brainiac, you must complete side missions to gain the Promethium needed to travel to the fight. You’ll need 3,000 Promethium for the fight, which can be earned by completing the three missions specified on your map.

Once you’ve gathered enough Promethium, make your way to the spot on your map for the mission. You’ll then need to choose a difficulty level, character, build, and make any final tweaks to your talents as these cannot be changed midway through the mission—which will be the case for any Incursion Missions you participate in during the endgame.

After traveling to Brainiac’s dimension, complete two missions to lower his shields. You can choose which you want to target first, but you’ll need to complete both. Make sure to read the Enemy Mutators, which provide varying effects for the mission.

Choose your path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The missions work the same way as Support Squad missions you will have already completed. Excluding the Enemy Mutators, they’re not too challenging. You’ll have a 30-minute countdown to complete both missions. While revives are unlimited, you will lose an increasing amount of time each time you need assistance.

Once you’ve completed both missions, you’ll head to Brainiac’s location to start the showdown. The fight against Brainiac requires you to defeat hordes of enemies before Brainiac himself shows up for the battle, where he’s taken the powers of The Flash—meaning the fight works pretty much the same as the boss fight against The Flash.

There are some differences, however, with Brainiac being in several locations at once, requiring Counters to inflict significant damage, and the fact Brainiac will leave the fight periodically to be replaced by a fresh haul of enemies—before returning to sacrifice them and healing himself slightly, so reduce the healing by defeating as many enemies as possible.

You’ll also be able to use Poison Ivy’s plants to inflict afflictions upon enemies and Gizmo’s vehicles to mow down enemies quickly, but you should switch the focus to Counters on Brainiac whenever possible. Eventually, he’ll go down, and Brainiac will be defeated (sort of).

All rewards for beating Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Plenty to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main reward for defeating Brainiac is unlocking the endgame content, which provides ample opportunities to earn more gear and experience to become even stronger—setting you up for the additional content coming to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

With the story completed, you can now focus on earning new Notorious Items, themed around villains from the DC universe like Bane, progress towards the maximum level and unlock Mastery Levels, and complete the various Riddler AR Challenges across Metropolis.

The story will be fleshed out further in the additional seasonal content arriving in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with 12 more Brainiacs needing to be defeated.