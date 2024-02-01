All bosses in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

When the game is named Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and is set in the Arkham universe, you know it’s bound to have some beefy and exciting boss fights. Fortunately, Rocksteady’s action shooter doesn’t disappoint in that regard.

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you take the mantle of four popular villains from the DC universe who have banded together to become the renowned Suicide Squad—Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. Like the name suggests, the squad is tasked with the goal of eliminating the Justice League after it has been mind controlled by a powerful alien, Brainiac.

During the story, you come across a few iconic Justice League members and need to take them down in boss fights. Here’s the list. But, beware, as some spoilers for the story follow, obviously.

All boss fights in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The Flash

First man in many races, and first one to die in the game. Image via Rocksteady Games

The fastest man alive, Barry Allen, AKA The Flash, is the first boss you encounter on your quest to save the earth. After saving Suicide Squad’s life twice, he is finally possessed by Brainiac and must be taken down by the group in order to proceed further.

Green Lantern

It’s a tricky fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Arkhamverse iteration of Green Lantern is John Stewart, and he’s the second boss fight you come across in the game. Lantern is quite furious when he finds out about the death of his close friend Barry, which is more than understandable. Defeating the hero-turned-villain is pivotal in the story as it’s a key aspect of taking down Brainiac, but we’ll spare you the specific spoilers.

Batman

Our beloved Arkhamverse Batman must be taken down. Image via Rocksteady Studios

The third, and inarguably the one which invokes most emotions, boss fight is Batman, played by legendary Kevin Conroy. This is the same character players spent years with in the previous Rocksteady Studios’ games from the Arkhamverse, so it’s likely the audience will feel some attachment to him. Unfortunately, he needs to be taken down in the middle of the story.

Superman

Get your Kryptonite ready, folks. Image via Rocksteady Studios

It wouldn’t be a game about fighting the Justice League without facing the strongest member of the group, Superman. The Kryptonian is a powerful foe and somewhat a final boss, at least among corrupted Justice League ranks. Ultimately, he indeed is the last superhero from the group you face in the game.

Brainiac

The final boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the end, you face the ultimate danger and author of the whole mess, Brainac. The supervillain is responsible for invading Earth and turning Metropolis into one massive battlefield, so it’s unsurprising you have to take him down before the conclusion of the story.