YouTube strips Dr Disrespect’s channel of all monetization features

YouTube removed monetization features from Dr Disrespect’s channel on June 27, just two days after the streamer admitted to sending “inappropriate” messages to a minor via Twitch Whispers in 2017.

On June 21, a former Twitch employee alleged the reason behind Dr Disrespect’s mysterious ban from Twitch in 2020. While these were allegations without evidence, three insiders, who remain anonymous, confirmed them to be true in a report by Bloomberg on June 25. The disgraced streamer posted a statement an hour later on X (formerly Twitter), admitting he had conversations with the underage person in question that “leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate.”

Dr Disrespect’s YouTube channel now no longer features the “Join” button, with many fans reporting on June 27 that their memberships to the channel have paused indefinitely.

YouTube channels with monetization enabled let viewers become members using the join button, which is right next to the subscribe option. Image via Reddit user cmurder2344. Remixed by Dot Esports

One viewer shared the email they received from YouTube on June 27, notifying them that their membership to Dr Disrespect’s channel had paused.

While Dr Disrespect didn’t sign an exclusive partnership with YouTube, like TimTheTatman, Valkyrae, and Ludwig, fans could support his content using features like channel memberships, Super Chat, and watching the ads while tuning into a stream. The YouTube star said in his statement that he would return after an extended vacation, but he will miss out on thousands of dollars from the viewers alone if he continues to stream on the platform

YouTube, however, isn’t alone in parting ways with the creator. Since the allegations surfaced, Dr Disrespect’s relationship with the Midnight Society has been “terminated”, a game development studio he co-founded, NFL’s San Franciso 49ers have said they “won’t be working with him going forward,” he’s been removed from NBA 2K24, and Turtle Beach, one of his many sponsors, has removed his products from their website.

Kick could be an option going forward, but Andrew Santamaria, Kick’s head of strategic partnerships, said on June 27 that he doesn’t “see that on the cards,” explaining that the YouTube star needs a very long time to decompress.

