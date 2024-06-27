Forgot password
Dr Disrespect talking on his flip phone.
Screengrab via Dr Disrespect on YouTube
Next NBA 2K24 update will delete Dr. Disrespect character, story completely

"The bigger they are, the harder they fall."
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 08:18 pm

NBA 2K24 developers 2K Games has become the latest entity to firmly distance itself from Guy Beahm, a.k.a. Dr Disrespect, in the wake of allegations and admissions regarding the streaming star sexting a minor through Twitch whispers.

All Dr Disrespect-related content will be removed from NBA 2K24 alongside the Season Eight update on June 28, including his character model and related story modes. This decision follows Dr Disrespect’s statement, in which he confirmed sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to a minor on Twitch. The streamer’s major admission came after allegations from a former Twitch employee resurfaced.

Dr Disrespect featured in NBA 2K
Dr. Disrespect signaled his intentions to eventually return to streaming, but it looks like his empire won’t be here when he comes back. Image via 2K Games

The removal will be entirely comprehensive, the game’s developers told Dexerto today. Not only will Dr Disrespect’s character and storyline be eliminated, but custom dunk and jump shot animations associated with the streamer will also be rotated out. Furthermore, Dr Disrespect content will not appear in subsequent NBA 2K releases.

This move by the NBA 2K24 developers marks another significant sponsorship withdrawal following Dr Disrespect’s admission over the weekend. Midnight Society, the game studio co-founded by Beahm, was among the first to act, severing ties with the star streamer shortly after the allegations came to light. The San Francisco 49ers quickly followed suit, pulling their association with the controversial figure.include Game Fuel

Additionally, long-time sponsor Turtle Beach delisted all Dr. Disrespect products from its brand website in an attempt to end associations with the star and plenty more brands are expected to act similarly in coming days. FanDuel, the sportsbook site who the YouTuber hosted branded streams for, has deleted posts regarding the star.

Other brands that have sponsored Dr Disrespect over the years include Game Fuel—who doesn’t have an active contract with him—as well as ASUS and Gillette.

