Dr Disrespect reportedly knew minor he was sexting was underage, but saw it as ‘no problem’

Dr Disrespect was aware that he was sending inappropriate texts to a minor in 2017, according to a new report.

In the report, by Rolling Stone, an ex-Twitch employee who worked with the platform’s trust and safety team and “has direct knowledge of the matter” but wished to remain anonymous gave further details about the story that has been all over social media since last weekend.

The streamer has gone MIA. Screengrab via Dr Disrespect on YouTube

And according to that employee, the streamer knew the individual they were “sexting” with was underage, but he proceeded to do so anyway.

“I recall that Dr Disrespect was made aware by the individual that they were underage during the conversation, after which he indicated that this was no problem and continued on,” the ex-Twitch staffer told Rolling Stone. “There was no confusion. Messages sent after this was acknowledged were no less graphic and in sexually explicit nature than before, and I think more than the categorization of ‘leaning too much in the direction of being inappropriate’ might indicate.”

The source said Twitch won’t make any of the messages public because doing so “endangers the victim and investigations by law enforcement.” But according to the report, the Twitch employee credits last week’s shocking Twitter/X post by ex-Twitch staffer Cody Conners for new details continuing to come out.

“Cody definitely got the ball rolling,” they said. “Me and many of my former colleagues are only comfortable speaking up now because of it. Our priority is always to the safety of the [alleged] victim and to keep their identity secret.”

In the wake of Conners’ post last week, Dr Disrespect has taken a hiatus from streaming, been fired from the gaming studio he co-founded, will be removed from a special appearance in NBA 2K24 soon, and fellow streamers and friends like TimTheTatman have spoken out against Dr Disrespect’s alleged actions.

