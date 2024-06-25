NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman condemn Dr Disrespect’s ‘inexcusable’ actions following statement on Twitch ban

Over the last few days, the online streaming world has been rocked with the recent revelation around Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm’s original ban from Twitch, leading multiple streamers to voice their opinions around the subject—especially those who have known and played with Doc for multiple years.

Popular Kick streamer and former Twitch streamer NICKMERCS condemned Beahm’s actions on his Twitter account, stating that the actions were “inexcusable [and] unacceptable.” In a similar vein, TimTheTatMan made a video where he said he “cannot support” Beahm any more due to his actions.

NICKMERCS and Tim have both been longtime friends and collaborators with Beahm since he broadcasted his gameplay on Twitch, and their working relationship continued as Tim moved over to join Beahm to stream exclusively on YouTube. They have played multiple different games in multiple streams, along with a handful of videos across all of their channels.

In his own statement, Beahm confirmed that he had communicated with a minor through Twitch’s Whisper chat system, and that some conversations between the two parties “leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate.” He did, however, insist that nothing illegal happened, no pictures were exchanged, and that there wasn’t a criminal case held against me and no criminal charges were brought against him either.

Business-wise, Beahm has also lost connections with Midnight Society, the game studio that he helped create back in 2021. He was dropped by the studio after more information was discovered around his permanent ban from Twitch, causing the streamer to consider an extended hiatus from streaming and general content creation.

