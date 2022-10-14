xQc’s net worth | How much is xQc worth in 2022?

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the biggest Twitch streamers on the planet. The French-Canadian star is the fifth most-followed streamer on the Amazon-owned platform with 11.3 million followers and has the seventh-highest total views with 525 million.

He also consistently ranks among the best in terms of active subscribers, average viewership, and hours watched on a month-to-month basis.

But how does this translate into income, and what is his total net worth?

Screengrab via xQc on Twitch

What is xQc’s net worth in 2022?

xQc’s net worth is a bit of a mystery. However, it’s likely between $10 million and $15 million based on various sources and calculations.

Leaked data revealed he made $8,454,427 between Aug. 2019 and Oct. 2021 from his Twitch streams alone. Twitch reportedly takes half of that, so he pocketed $4,227,213 in that period.

To substantiate this data, it’s possible to calculate how much xQc earns per month and annum based on how many active subscribers he has on his channel, which is currently 82,300. Considering his viewers pay $4.99 per month for each subscription, this equates to $410,677 each month and $4,928,126 annually.

If you halve that to factor in Twitch’s cut, it ends up being $205,338 per month and $2,464,062 per annum—numbers similar to xQc’s standings in the leaked data.

Screengrab via xQc on Twitch

xQc’s active subscriber count hasn’t always been as high. But it’s been above 50,000 since late 2020 and has been sitting close to what it is now for the better part of a year.

For that reason, there’s a good chance this estimate hits close to the mark, give or take several million.

Plus, considering xQc also has income pouring in from other means like exclusivity and sponsorship deals, and his YouTube channel, his net worth is probably even higher.