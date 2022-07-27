Twitch giant Felix “xQc” Lengyel reached a new milestone on the Amazon-owned platform on July 24 after hitting 11 million followers, making him the sixth streamer ever to pull off the feat.

The monumental achievement almost seemed inevitable since he has been the most-watched streamer on Twitch in 2020 and 2021, which sparked a huge increase.

People can’t seem to get enough of the juicer warlord, regardless of whether he’s reacting to videos and dropping hot takes while chatting with Twitch fans, playing games, or making music, and it shows.

Image via StreamsCharts

Only Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Raúl “AuronPlay” Genes, Rubén “Rubius” Gundersen, Ibai Llanos, and Turner “Tfue” Tenney stand ahead of him.

Their numbers are all quite close outside Ninja, who has 18.29 million followers.

xQc has already cemented his place as one of the most iconic streamers on the platform, but his channel’s data shows his momentum hasn’t slowed down. If anything, it’s picked up pace. The energetic star has gained 623 followers per hour and 8,858 followers per stream so far in 2022. If that continues, he’ll pass Tfue, who gains them much slower at 296 followers per hour and 2,006 per stream.

Spanish celebrity Ibai will be a tougher beast to fell, however. He’s gained 3,223 followers per hour and an absurd 10,728 followers per stream so far in 2022, which means he’s climbing the ranks at a faster rate. But it isn’t impossible.

Screengrab via xQc on Twitch

It’s not the only notable achievement he’s had this year. xQc also broke his all-time peak viewership record on April 29 while streaming Overwatch 2. More than 300,000 fans tuned in to watch him play.

It’s been a stellar year for the star and considering there’s still half to go, who knows how many followers he’ll have by the end of it, especially when Overwatch 2 drops.