Top Twitch channels of September 2022: XQc retains the crown, but Kai Cenat is on his heels

XQc has dominated Twitch over the past two years, posting record hours watched figures in 2021—and there’s not much of a chance any streamer has of overtaking the lead he’s established so far in 2022.

With 186.6 million hours watched this year, xQc has a lead of more than 60 million hours watched after nine months. He could stop streaming for the rest of the year and still have a reasonable chance of ending the year with the most hours watched in 2022.

But the momentum that Kai Cenat has generated this summer could make the monthly viewership battles toward the end of the year something to look out for.

Here are the most-watched Twitch channels from September, according to Streams Charts.

Image via Streams Charts

Kai Cenat keeps bringing the heat

He might be below xQc in overall hours watched for the month, but with an impressive 247.5 hours of airtime, Kai Cenat has quickly become one of the most popular English-speaking streamers on the platform.

Posting more than 12 million hours watched for a second consecutive month, Cenat showed that he is here to stay. And on the subscription front, he joined an elite class of creators as well.

Eclipsing more than 100,000 active subs, Cenat did something that only 10 streamers have ever done before him. His current mark of 104,640, according to Twitch Tracker, is more than xQc’s all-time high of 102,288.

As this publicity continues, expect to see Cenat’s already impressive average viewership statistics improve as he vies to become the top dog on the platform.

Diversity is abundant

Twitch is about as diverse as it has ever been from a creator perspective. Not only are the top 10 channels filled with personalities that play a wide variety of games, but it also has creators with a range of backgrounds.

Only four of the top 10 most-watched personalities in September had primarily English broadcasts. Other languages represented include Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Japanese.

It’s easy for the American consumer to live in a vacuum and get sucked into the notion that streamers like xQc, Kai Cenat, and Tarik are the best the platform has to offer. But the international appeal of Twitch is as strong as it has ever been—and the melting pot of most-watched streams shows it.