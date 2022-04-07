xQc quits GTA roleplaying for good

World-famous variety Twitch streamer xQc has decided to bury his GTA V RP character Jean Paul after a long journey on the NoPixel server.

The Canadian streaming star has complained about playing GTA V RP more than once and was even banned from the NoPixel server back in February 2021. He threatened to stop playing during his character’s saga but always returned to the game to entertain his viewers. This time, however, xQc claims he’s done with the roleplaying action in GTA V.

“Ending on the casino heist was a good point to leave it on, we were very crime oriented,” xQc said on a recent stream. “Finishing was a lot of fun, we spent a lot of time on it, and it was a good ending.”

XQc was arguably the most famous player on the NoPixel server, which is one of the biggest in GTA V RP. After he broke the news, his fans were divided into two groups. One wished that he keep playing the game with his character Jean Paul, and the other said that this is a good opportunity for xQc to focus on other content. It seems that the Canadian will not go back on his decision.

“At the end of the day, it’s content, that’s all there is to it. I wanted to create a hub for people to RP around and to have fun in there, but it’s just a public server, and once that’s done there’s nothing else to do,” he said.

Fans will have to see what xQc has cooking for his future as a streamer over the coming weeks.