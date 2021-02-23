xQc banned from GTA V RP server NoPixel 3.0

One of Twitch’s biggest streamers, xQc, has been banned from the extremely popular GTA V roleplay server NoPixel 3.0.

During a recent steam, xQc attempted to connect to the server and was greeted with a notification popup sharing the news of his ban. According to this notification, the reason for the ban is “Talk required with Staff,” but it did not point at an incident.

Many Reddit users believe the ban stems from a recent stream in which xQc was interfering with a race on the server by ramming into competitors and jeopardizing their race. Given the server is RP-based and xQc did not have a clear reason or motive for doing this, those competing in the race were not amused.

One other theory is that xQc simply has an outstanding message that he needs to read from the NoPixel admins, as one Reddit user said he was sent a message regarding this on stream but did not see it.

NoPixel 3.0 is the latest iteration of the GTA V mod that boasts a massive range of features to facilitate roleplay on GTA V multiplayer.

XQc’s involvement in the NoPixel server has prompted a mixed response. Some players have embraced having xQc and his audience on the server and produced many great moments. Despite this, xQc has been involved in multiple incidents that have warranted admin intervention, including the recent metagaming accusations targeted at fellow streamer Summit1G.

As it stands the ban is indefinite, but the option for xQc to appeal is on the server’s website.