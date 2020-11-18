XQc has been banned on Twitch for the fourth time

This might be a long one.

Twitch’s most popular streamer, xQc, has once again been banned on the platform.

The variety streamer and former Overwatch League pro was temporarily banned this afternoon. Considering it’s his fourth ban, it might be an extended one.

At GlitchCon our player conduct rules were violated. We require all participants to abide by the same rules in order to play in a tournament. As a result, xQc has been issued a temporary Twitch account suspension, a temporary Twitch Rivals ban & forfeited associated prize money. pic.twitter.com/SA8umOdS9E — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) November 18, 2020

Twitch Rivals announced that xQc is receiving a temporary account suspension for his actions during GlitchCon when he openly “stream-sniped” other content creators during a tournament for money. He’s also received a six-month ban from Twitch Rivals events and will forfeit his prize winnings from GlitchCon.

He was banned previously in July 2019 for watching a sexually suggestive video. He was banned again in February 2020 for watching a video that contained nudity and again in June 2020 for watching a video that showed gorillas having sex.

XQc routinely watches and reacts to YouTube videos on his channel, often putting him in hot water for their content. But this ban is something different entirely.

