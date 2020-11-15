XQC gets caught stream sniping during Twitch Rivals

Twitch’s virtual convention has provided fans a range of different content over the weekend all available in the comfort of their home. Part of this has been a variety of Twitch Rivals tournaments for different games, none to cause as much controversy as the Fall Guys tournament.

During this tournament popular streamer, XQC, and his team were looking to defend their place in the rankings as team DrLupo appeared to be catching up. What he later claimed was a joke, XQC, and his team decided to stream snipe their opponents eliminating them both.

After being successful in this both teams were eliminated ensuring that XQC’s team would finish ahead in the rankings. While it was meant to be a funny joke some streamers did not see it that way and were not impressed with his performance.

Shroud who was on DrLupo’s team with Tyler1 raised the point that due to the tournament being for a cash prize, XQC had broken the terms of service and could potentially be banned for his actions.

While this may be the case Tyler1 expressed that he hopes XQC does not receive a ban, instead suggesting he should receive a stern warning.

As for the cash prize, XQC shared an idea of how he can compensate DrLupo for the money he would have received if he had taken XQC’s place.

Currently, no action has been taken against XQC, however, he has since released an apology statement through his Twitter.