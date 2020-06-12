XQc receives 24-hour Twitch ban for showing clip of gorillas having sex

XQc is taking another short hiatus from Twitch after receiving his third ban from the site early this morning.

A troll video was sent in by a user and xQc immediately closed out of it, but not before the damage was done. The meme video showed the Nintendo GameCube loading animation before quickly flashing to two gorillas having sex.

BANNED FOR 24 HOURS, SHOWED A GORILLA SUPPOSEDLY FUCKING ANOTHER FOR ABOUT A SECOND BY ACCIDENT. NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG. ENJOY YOUR DAY. — xQc (@xQc) June 12, 2020

“A LITTLE CONFUSED, CONSIDERING THE NATURE OF THE VIDEO, LENGTH AND IN REALITY IF IT’S AN ACTUAL CONCERN OR IF THERE’S ACTUALLY ANY DAMAGE DONE,” xQc said with a broken caps lock button in a follow-up tweet. “NO ONE THOUGHT ANYTHING OF IT, IT WAS EVEN IN A MEME FORMAT. I WON’T FIGHT IT. TOS AND ANIMALS IS A VERY NEBULOUS TOS. WHO KNOWS LOL.”

This is xQc’s third temporary ban. His last ban in February was also for accidentally showing nudity. His first ban in 2019 was for the same exact thing.

The former Overwatch pro shifted to variety streaming to massive success, regularly pulling in over 30,000 viewers on a daily basis. A lot of his content is random games, but he also reviews meme videos, which makes him susceptible to videos like this where viewers are intentionally trying to get him in trouble.

Since the ban is only for one full day, he should be back to streaming over the weekend. But he might want to consider having someone screen the videos he watches before he displays them on stream.