XQc banned on Twitch—again

One of the biggest streamers on Twitch has been handed his second ban from the platform today.

XQc was playing Connect four with an AI which appeared on-screen as a fully nude woman. This was enough to get the former Overwatch League player banned from the platform. The duration of his ban is currently unknown but it is likely to be either 24 hours to a week. Considering the ban was accidental, it will not be permanent.

He had around 20,000 to 30,000 viewers at the time of his ban and several users have said that he was adamant he wouldn’t be banned on Twitch. His viewership has steadily increased since 2017. He averaged around 1,000 viewers in the latter half of 2017 to around 15,000 to 20,000 average viewers today, according to TwitchTracker.

The streamer was previously banned on Twitch around seven months ago for showing partial nudity on stream while watching videos on YouTube. After days of review, he was given his first ban. “After review, they said that in the video, there is a frame that isn’t fully covered. And there’s a piece of dick that shows up at some point, and I’m getting banned for three days for it. It’ll probably start tomorrow or the day after that,” he said.

XQc is known for his variety content since departing from the Overwatch League. It’s become one of the most popular themes on his YouTube and Twitch channels. However this could change because the streamer said he will be involved in Riot Games’ upcoming first-person tactical shooter Project A three months ago.