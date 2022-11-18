During his stream today, Twitch top dog xQc reacted to leaked Discord logs regarding his relationship with NYXXII. This caused the Twitch star to share his own side of the story, including details that his previous partner, Adept, accused him of cheating on her.

At the end of xQc’s Nov. 17 broadcast, the 27-year-old noticed members of his community discussing rumors he and NYXXII, an emerging Twitch streamer that appeared on his own channel two weeks ago, were no longer seeing each other. This caused xQc to feel like he would be made to look like a “monster” if he didn’t reveal the full story.

At some point recently, NYXXII traveled back to her home in England, and shortly after this, Adept went to the Twitch star’s house to discuss some undisclosed topics, according to xQc.

It was during this meeting that Adept accused the Twitch creator of cheating on her with NYXXII. But xQc says there was a two-day gap between relationships.

“I think [Adept]’s more hurt than she should be, because she thinks that I engaged with this new person while we were still dating,” xQc explained. “So she thinks that I possibly cheated. And I’m like, ‘ok, I mean, I didn’t.'”

“She just thought I possibly cheated, and I have nothing to fucking hide, ok. I hope people see this, I hope you guys understand this,” the Twitch star added.

In response to the shocking accusations, xQc allowed Adept to go through his phone to prove he hadn’t been unfaithful to her. And during this, his former partner stumbled across messages in which xQc was “venting” about her to NYXXII, and she wasn’t happy, according to the star.

“I think what happened is Sammy saw in the convo, some, um, you know I was like, venting to Courtney about some stuff about Sammy, and like Courtney kinda like fired back by like, insulting,” xQc said.

Shortly after discovering the messages, Adept called NYXXII using xQc’s phone, leading to an argument between the two and ending with Adept blocking the fellow streamer on xQc’s Discord.

In addition to this, xQc says he discovered information regarding NYXXII that caused him to no longer “align with her as a whole,” and he felt “lied to.” Because of this, he decided to “break” off his relationship with NYXXII.

It’s unclear whether Adept and xQc reached a resolution regarding the accusations. Neither Adept nor NYXXII has responded to xQc’s recent comments, as of yet.