Who is Nyyxxii?

Many fans who keep up with the latest Twitch news were introduced to a new face and name today when the platform’s most popular content creator xQc shared a kiss on stream with a certain young English woman that paid him a visit.

Nyyxxii is a 23-year-old female streamer and content creator from England. Along with having the basic social media accounts, like Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, she has Twitch, YouTube, and Patreon accounts.

As a partnered streamer, her Twitch channel, which has more than 300,000 followers, is slightly more successful than her YouTube. Her YouTube channel has around 16,000 subscribers.

But as a streamer, she isn’t necessarily among the most popular on the platform. With just 205.75 hours of airtime this year, Nyyxxii has averaged just 435 viewers, according to Streams Charts, making her easily overlooked unless someone is specifically seeking her out.

As far as her online presence is concerned, where she likely makes most of her revenue is through Patreon considering the more generous revenue splits the platform has compared to Twitch.

With 527 patrons, Nyyxxii has three different patron tiers. For $6 a month, fans can get “cute pics” and cosplay images from her, while the higher tiers of $24 and $35.50 per month allow patrons to see lewd and nude photos, respectively. Based on the high numbers of likes that she has for content locked behind the $35.50 paywall, it’s reasonable to say that she has an impactful number of supporters in that highest tier.

Is Nyyxxii dating xQc?

Nyyxxii appeared on xQc’s stream earlier today, and based on the interactions between the two, which included an on-stream exchange of passionate kisses, it appears as though the two are dating. Clips of xQc and Nyyxxii’s interactions on his stream began flooding the popular Livestream Fails Reddit page.

The news comes following the very public breakup between xQc and his previous girlfriend Adept after the two had numerous issues that played out on stream. The two seemingly broke up prior to TwitchCon in early October but then were sighted together during the event, bringing up questions about their relationship.