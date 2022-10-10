Are xQc and Adept back together again? TwitchCon story suggests they might be

Twitch stars Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Adept had what ended up being a very public breakup. It happened in the lead-up to ShitCamp after xQc broke the news during his stream on Sep. 16 to explain why he wouldn’t be attending.

It led to an emotional back and forth because Adept wanted the break-up to stay private, and as a result, it looked like the bridge between them had been burned.

Despite that, though, they continued to chat on stream several weeks after the argument blew over. Things between them seemed amicable and even a little flirtatious at times in the eyes of their viewers.

People speculated they might be an item again, which snowballed even more when xQc refused to say he was single and implied things between them were “complicated,” but on the mend. And now the speculation has ramped up even more after YourRAGE spotted them making out at the TwitchCon San Diego afterparty.

YourRAGE said he saw xQc talking to a blonde girl at the afterparty, and because he had “recently broken up and was a free man,” he assumed there might have been something brewing. But when he looked again, he saw Adept approach them, grab xQc “by the face,” and start passionately making out with him right in front of the blonde girl.

YourRAGE said it was like a scene in a movie, and after it happened, xQc immediately stood up and ran away.

The whole thing left YourRAGE and his friends feeling a little “awkward.”

YourRAGE also said he was “pretty sure” xQc and Adept arrived at the afterparty together and saw them chatting throughout the night, further implying they might be back together.

At this stage, though, their relationship status remains a mystery.

As xQc explained, things between them are complicated, and we may not get an answer. Things like this can happen when two people are in that kind of situation.