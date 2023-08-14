XQc cheating allegations: Twitch star’s relationship drama, explained

Twitch star xQc is once again surrounded by drama and controversy. This time around, it’s because Fran, xQc’s latest partner, broke up with him after claiming that he cheated on her.

The drama started on Aug. 13 when Fran went live on Twitch and into details on why they broke up. What nobody was expecting, however, was that xQc would join Fran’s livestream and also ask some questions in front of viewers.

Here’s everything you need to know about xQc’s latest relationship drama.

Did xQc cheat on Fran?

Fran told her viewers that she broke up with xQc because he cheated on her—and xQc himself confirmed that later on during the same livestream.

“I will confirm [the cheating],” xQc said. “I think a lengthy segment needs to be done about this down the line for a bunch of reasons. And as lengthy as it can be and as publicly as it can get and as many apologies as you can put in, it doesn’t really change the action itself.”

Fran and xQc’s relationship became public on June 5, but the Twitch star later revealed he was “furious” because he intended to keep it private. XQc revealed he and Fran had broken up on July 30, mere weeks after their relationship went public.

Who did xQc cheat on Fran with?

Fran and xQc let it slip during the livestream that xQc cheated on Fran with Adept, who’s a content creator and one of xQc’s former partners. Fran suspected that Adept was involved and after that, xQc asked her how she pieced it together.

Fran told xQc that she saw a picture of him sleeping naked in a bed. She didn’t go into any more details, but xQc told Fran she was right.

Why did xQc cheat on Fran?

Although xQc confirmed he cheated on Fran, he said he didn’t want to delve into any further details and promised to provide a full explanation another day. A lot of viewers called out xQc, but ultimately, all that xQc said in his defense is that he’s a “fucking human.”

Fran told her viewers that she met with Adept and she warned her that xQc was an “abuser.” Fran, however, stood up for him and also told viewers that xQc was never abusive toward her.

What is next for xQc after this controversy with Fran?

This relationship drama comes at a time in which xQc is already dealing with other controversies, such as the backlash due to his react content and the litigation between him and Adept.

Fran was visibly mad toward Adept to the point she said Adept is the root cause of all xQc’s recent drama, including the beef between him and Pokimane.

