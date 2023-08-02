‘It’s a mockery’: YouTubers take aim at xQc over ‘zero input’ reaction streams

A number of YouTubers have come forward and called out xQc for what they described as ‘zero input’ reaction streams throughout this week, even after the Twitch star defended himself in a response earlier today.

It all started when Bub Games accused him of ‘reacting’ to a 90-minute video created by a YouTuber named Lemmino about the JFK Assassination with basically no commentary. He also slammed xQc for uploading the VOD on his own channel, thereby detracting viewership from the original source more than he already had.

lemmino spends months researching, scripting, and editing a video just for react streamers to reupload the entire thing and provide zero input pic.twitter.com/jNO6QTqHRG — Bub Films (@FilmsBub) July 28, 2023

XQc originally responded to the accusations on his stream later that same day. First, he said he “paused like crazy” and “added a lot of commentary” but said he rushed through because his chat was “getting mad.” Then, after a bit of a rant, he added: “If I commentate too much, chat gets fucking bored, so I just like to watch it with chat.”

It wasn’t long before another YouTuber, SomeOrdinaryGamers, joined the fray. He called out xQc for re-uploading his reaction content onto YouTube and then having it copy the same metadata as the original source in a separate tweet on July 29.

Related: XQc makes grand Netflix debut—but not in the way you’d expect

XQc fired back at this too, describing it as “unfounded criticism full of personal attacks” and accused him of using anecdotal evidence.

Damn, I knew you liked using big words so that people would give your takes more importance but filling your unfounded criticism full of personal attacks and using anecdotal evidence to prove that the content is cannibalistic by nature. I get it now, it’s all for show, you have… — xQc (@xQc) July 29, 2023

Neo, a YouTuber who creates educational videos xQc reacts to, was next in line. Earlier today, they blasted xQc for leaving the room five seconds into ‘reacting’ to his video and coming back 10 minutes later, describing it as a mockery.

In response to those claiming streamers watching videos leads to more views and promotion, Neo said the entire video (except the sponsored part that pays their bills) was shown on stream, so there was no need for xQc’s viewers to watch the original. Neo also shared a graph confirming there was no viewership boost during and after xQc’s broadcasts.

Some say that a streamer watching a video will lead to more views and promotion.



The entire video (except the sponsor end that pays my bills) was shown on stream, so there is no need for people to look up my video after.



Where in this graph do I find the xQc bump? pic.twitter.com/m0Dk3CINYK — neo (@NeoExplains) August 1, 2023

It seems like the juicer warlord has kicked the hornet’s nest, and they’re all coming out to express their pent-up frustration about his reaction content. If he put in more effort and provided some more commentary, they might change their tune—but xQc is convinced his fans won’t like that.

It’s not the only thing he’s been criticized for recently, either. In June, he was also accused of being a ‘sellout’ for inking a deal with Kick, and that trend has continued even though he still predominately streams on Twitch.

About the author