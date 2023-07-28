XQc makes grand Netflix debut—but not in the way you’d expect

For a streamer known for always being online and streaming to his massive crowd of fans, it might be a bit of a surprise to hear that xQc is only now just making his feature film debut. Before you get too excited though, xQc won’t be winning any Oscars for his role.

Netflix released a July 27 trailer for an upcoming documentary titled Depp v Heard, touching on the popular court case between film stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard which unfolded over the course of 2022. With such a heavy focus on outside media covering the case and the ramifications the case has had, the trailer shows a montage including plenty of content creators who have weighed in on the topics the case has covered.

One of the most recognizable creators in xQc pops up just under a minute into the trailer, reacting to the trial’s many twists and turns. He himself caught a glimpse of his likeness in the trailer in one of his recent streams, reacting to it with the classic statement, “I made it.”

XQc’s coverage of the trial was like most streamers at the time, watching both short and long-form content about the case and talking to his chat about it. He had plenty of reactions to the case every time new information was brought to light. His biggest YouTube videos covering the case were edited VODs of his streams, with some hitting over 700,000 views each.

In fact, xQc has his own YouTube playlist covering the event, spanning 23 videos of varying lengths. Those videos don’t even cover all the content, as editors cut down some of the streams for these videos. Considering he was—and still is—one of the biggest streamers on the platform, Netflix included him in the trailer for their upcoming film. There were plenty of other Twitch streamers that covered the event, like Asmongold, who failed to appear in the trailer but they may still show up in the full documentary.

Considering the angle the film is taking, the media’s reaction to the case is just as important as the case itself. Everyone was talking about the court case when it was ongoing, especially as information about abuse was shared from both sides. From the beginning all the way to the verdict, plenty of streamers and casual viewers watched as the two celebrities fought in court.

Now, on Netflix on Aug. 16, fans can relive that moment in time, and even see a popular streamer make his big screen debut doing what he does best: being a bit of a react andy.

