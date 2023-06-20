XQc’s $100 million Kick deal has a catch that may have made him a co-owner

XQc’s staggering $100 million deal with Kick included an option allowing him to choose whether he wanted a portion to be paid in equity, which—if accepted—would make him an investor and potentially even a co-owner. The streaming star didn’t confirm if he accepted it, but it sounded like he might have when he talked about it during his Twitch stream on the weekend.

The juicer warlord was having a conversation with Pokimane on June 18 when she asked him whether his huge Kick deal included any equity.

He was hesitant to answer at first, saying it was something he couldn’t talk about, but then admitted it was an option and talked about how much he believes in the product and the idea of non-exclusive streaming and why he thinks equity is “very interesting.”

“Equity means that, if I go super hard, I get a part of what I do,” he said during his June 18 stream. “I’ve been criticizing [other platforms] in the past five years for what they do with their signings and their contracts. The only proof I have of being right is if Kick succeeds and does better than it was expected to do.

“If I don’t get there, then I’m a loser and an idiot. But if I do get there, and I have equity, I mean… shit. I think that’s very telling. And on top of that, I get a reward.”

XQc didn’t explicitly say he chose to receive a portion of the $100 million deal in equity, but he certainly implied it and made what he seemed to think was a compelling argument about why it would be in his best interests.

Pokimane didn’t agree or disagree but said she is “excited” to see what comes of it and thinks it has the potential to make other high-profile streamers think differently about their future moving forward.

A number of stars have already joined Kick as the new kid on the block ramps up its efforts to dethrone Twitch and YouTube.

XQc’s first stream on Kick got off to a rocky start. He received a warning for streaming The Dark Knight on June 19 and could face a ban if he breaches the platform’s DMCA policies again. He brushed it off and admitted he was in the wrong, but it certainly wasn’t an ideal debut for him or the platform.

