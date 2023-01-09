Is xQc married? xQc and Adept divorce rumors explained

xQc and Adept have been in a relationship for several years but had a very public breakup in Sep. 2022 after weeks of bickering and drama—a lot of which played out live on Twitch. It turns out, however, it might have been more than a mere break up.

Adept turned up at xQc’s house during his stream on Jan. 7 and accused him of violating court law. People started speculating they might have been married and in the process of a divorce. They did some digging and discovered what seems to be an ongoing divorce case between them. It’s available in a public records database, and refers to them as a married couple seeking divorce.

The court documents appear to be legitimate and even have a case number (22-3153-FC1), suggesting xQc and Adept are married—or at least were, but are now seeking divorce. It was also filed on Nov. 14, 2022—shortly after their public break-up—and includes a temporary restraining order among other orders, which seems to be what Adept was referring to.

But while this seems to all but confirm the rumors of their divorce are true, xQc talked about it during his Jan. 8 stream and said: “I am not married. I was never married.”

xQc went on to say those who have followed him for years know marriage has never interested him and was something he’d probably never commit to at any point.

He also said there’s more to the court documents than meets the eye, and that the conclusions people are making, like claims he married her to secure a green card, are “one million percent incorrect.”

So, no, xQc and Adept aren’t married and were never married, according to the Twitch star—and he assured fans things would make more sense in the near future.