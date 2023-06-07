Are xQc and Fran really dating?

XQc fans from all around the world have been wondering who the new girlfriend he talked about in a June livestream was and it seems now we know the answer.

Fran, an Overwatch player and former streamer, posted a picture of her kissing xQc at the beginning of June on Instagram and set xQc’s community on fire. She took it down pretty quickly and ended up deleting her Instagram account, but the fans were fast enough to screenshot it.

A lot of fans are assuming Fran is xQc’s new girlfriend after seeing the picture of them kissing, but is there any truth to it?

xQc and Fran dating—is it true?

XQc still hasn’t disclosed to fans whether or not Fran is his new girlfriend. The last time the Twitch star spoke about his relationship status, he mentioned having a new girlfriend but didn’t mention Fran or any other woman.

While xQc hasn’t admitted to dating Fran just yet, she basically announced the relationship for both of them via the Instagram slip-up. Before Fran deleted her original Instagram account, she left a message to fans.

“[I’m] deleting this account,” Fran wrote in a story. “I felt forced to make things public to clear the misinformation being spread. I’d like to keep my life private now.”

The deleted picture of them kissing plus what Fran said in her story soon after basically confirms she and xQc are a couple now. But it’s up to xQc to announce his new relationship in order for fans truly believe it’s real.

Before Fran, xQc used to date fellow streamers Adept and Nyyxxii.

