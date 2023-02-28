Why was CodeMiko banned on Twitch for the fifth time?

CodeMiko is no stranger to Twitch suspensions. Unafraid of streaming edgier content that might get her in a little bit of trouble, the VTuber was hit with her fifth ban on the platform yesterday.

The length of the suspension was not disclosed, but the streamer herself used her community’s Discord server to let fans know exactly why she was slapped with the temporary suspension. While her word is only half of the story, Twitch doesn’t comment on streamer discipline, so her explanation is all we have to work off of.

Miko’s bans in the past have ranged from one day to two weeks. Her longest suspension came when she broke the platform’s rules regarding privacy by showing an email on stream that compromised someone else’s information, effectively doxxing them by accident.

Her most recent ban before this week was just one day long, and it happened after a stream in which she showed her animated VTube character naked on stream. While the avatar’s torso, breasts, and genitals were censored, the risque content was apparently enough to bring out a short suspension.

Why was CodeMiko banned?

CodeMiko posted in her Discord yesterday, sharing that she was suspended on Twitch for her use of a shock collar on herself during her Sunday, Feb. 26 stream.

“It’s cuz of the shock collar,” she said.

Screengrab via Discord

Playing the popular “You Laugh, You Lose” game, Miko decided to up the ante of punishments for laughing during funny clip compilations by shocking herself any time she lost. The self-harm is against Twitch’s safety rules regarding self-destructive behavior.

“Twitch does not allow content that glorifies, promotes, or encourages self-harm,” Twitch’s Community Guidelines read. “We also prohibit activity that may endanger your life, lead to your physical harm, or encourage others to engage in physically harmful behavior.”

The length of her suspension is unknown, but based on the message on her channel’s page saying it is “temporarily unavailable,” it is clear that the ban is not indefinite.