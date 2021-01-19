CodeMiko banned on Twitch for the third time

Nothing has been confirmed as to why.

Popular VTuber and Twitch streamer CodeMiko has been banned on the platform again for the third time.

According to the Twitter account StreamerBans her most recent ban was enforced early on January 19 and there is currently no specified timeframe for when it will be lifted.

Members of the streamer’s community have speculated on what may have caused the ban, however, nothing has been confirmed by the streamer herself to indicate whether any is true.

CodeMiko’s first two bans both took place in the month of September back in 2020. The first was for a single day before the second just days later saw her banned for a further three days.

The reason for these bans had to do with a donation reward the streamer had linked to her virtual avatar that would allow viewers to pay a single dollar to display the letter “D” on her screen. It appeared that the joke reward was misinterpreted by Twitch staff who proceeded to hand out a ban for breaking Twitch’s terms and service.

While nothing has currently been confirmed regarding the ban this time, this article will be updated once more information has been shared.