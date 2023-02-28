CodeMiko ban gets reversed after Twitch reviews her shocking content

Just over a day after being temporarily suspended on Twitch, VTuber CodeMiko’s channel was reinstated this afternoon after the content creator claimed her ban was reversed.

The streamer excitedly exclaimed on Twitter today that the strike to her channel was removed after the platform reviewed the content that led to what she claims was supposed to be a seven-day suspension.

I GOT UNBANNED! TWITCH REVERSED THE BAN AND REMOVED THE STRIKE! I originally got banned for the shock collar content for 7 days. After they looked into it they decided it was an incorrect ban 🥳 YAY IM FREEE!! — CodeMiko (@codemiko) February 28, 2023

“I got unbanned,” she said. “Twitch reversed the ban and removed the strike! I originally got banned for the shock collar content for 7 days. After they looked into it they decided it was an incorrect ban … Yay I’m free!”

Miko originally told viewers yesterday in her community Discord server that she was banned for her use of a shock collar on herself during her stream on Sunday, Feb. 26. Playing the popular “You Laugh, You Lose” game that many Just Chatting streamers partake in, Miko upped the stakes of the game by introducing a shock collar that was meant to be used any time she lost.

“You Laugh, You Lose” is a game in which participants typically watch video compilations of humorous and surprising clips that are meant to draw a chuckle out of viewers. The goal of the game is to maintain a straight face. The only true rule of the game is the title of the game itself. If you start laughing, you lose.

This was the fifth time that Miko had been suspended on the platform, with her longest ban being 14 days for leaking someone’s personal email address on stream. Her most recent ban before this week was in June of last year when she displayed her VTube avatar naked, with pixelation censoring most of her body, including her breasts and genitals.