Popular VTuber CodeMiko gets struck by Twitch ban hammer once again

Twitch’s spunky, comedic VTuber CodeMiko was dealt a suspension on Twitch this afternoon. The discipline marks her fifth time being banned on the platform.

The length and the reason for her ban are not yet known. The creator has not yet posted on social media to address her ban, and Twitch does not provide comment on specific disciplinary measures taken out on streamers.

The suspension is likely related to her most recent broadcast, which was nearly 10 hours long and started around 4pm CT yesterday. During the broadcast, she spent nearly eight hours in Just Chatting and just more than two hours in the “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” category.

The CodeMiko persona is known for being among the more risque on the platform. The VTuber’s most recent ban before today came after a stream titled “CODEMIKO MIGHT GET BANNED TODAY.” During that broadcast, the animated character was naked on stream, with pixelation censoring her breasts, torso, and genitals.

That specific ban came nearly eight months ago in June and lasted just one day. Her longest ban came in January 2021 when she was suspended for 14 days. She told viewers at the time that her 14-day ban was for breaking Twitch’s Terms of Service regarding privacy. She said that she displayed an email on stream about female harassment online that showed someone’s information that she was not allowed to share.

This article will be updated with more information regarding the length and reason for CodeMiko’s latest ban as it becomes available.