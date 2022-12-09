Who is the “Bill Clinton kid” that snuck on stage at The Game Awards?

We're still trying to figure it all out.

The scene at the end of The Game Awards was as bizarre as any that you’ll see during an award show.

After Elden Ring was named the Game of the Year, the game’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team took turns expressing gratitude for getting the honor, but as they concluded their speech, a young kid stepped to the microphone and delivered a perplexing line.

Saying that he’d like to “nominate this award to his reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton,” the long-haired child confused the audience, and security started to calmly but swiftly walk onto the stage to escort him off.

After the show, social media went ablaze with reaction. While many people immediately turned to making jokes, others pointed out how serious of a security concern the stunt was, and it didn’t take long for the show’s creator and host Geoff Keighley to announce on Twitter that the individual had been arrested. But who on earth was that kid?

Who is the “Bill Clinton kid” from The Game Awards?

The exact identity of the individual who snuck onto the stage last night has not been confirmed, but Bloomberg reported Jason Schreier posted on social media today that he spoke with him.

Schreier said that the boy claimed to be a 15-year-old named Matan. A more detailed report is likely on the way, but for the time being, Schreier attempted to downplay the notion that the child’s comments were an “antisemitic dogwhistle.”

Just spoke to the guy who interrupted The Game Awards. He says his name is Matan and that he's 15 years old. Some thought his speech was an antisemitic dogwhistle, but he is almost certainly a Jewish prankster. He understood a question I asked in Hebrew (then pretended he didn't) pic.twitter.com/Wv5abgc4ji — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 9, 2022

According to the Bloomberg reporter, the kid is more than likely a “Jewish prankster.” Schreier said that his hunch stems from the child seeming to understand a question that was asked in Hebrew.

Forbes Senior Contributor Paul Tassi also claimed to have an exchange with the person in question, and while he himself was skeptical of the responses he received from what could be the person’s Twitter account, he disclosed what he’s been told.

alright so trying to balance "we shouldn't give trolls attention" and "but seriously what the hell was that about," here's what I managed to gather from a conversation with Elden Ring Bill Clinton kid:https://t.co/Dytx045SNJ pic.twitter.com/EdzPlMvVbk — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) December 9, 2022

Tassi pointed out that he still believes the person he’s speaking with is “trolling,” but he attempted to disclose what information he could. According to Tassi, the person said that they were not allowed to give details on their arrest.