Turner “Tfue” Tenney rose to fame on Twitch in 2018 in accordance with Fortnite’s popularity boom. He played PUBG professionally for Rogue beforehand but switched to Fortnite to ride the wave, and it paid off.
People were drawn to his excellent skills, and his viewership grew. Eventually, he joined FaZe Clan in April 2018 and played competitively. His stint lasted a little over a year and ended on bad terms, but it helped his popularity on Twitch soar.
Since then, he’s transitioned into streaming battle royale games full-time, and although his numbers have taken a hit since Fortnite has become less popular, he’s still one of the biggest names on the platform.
Tfue, at a glance
- Real Name: Turner Tenney
- Age: 24
- Birthday: January 2, 1998
- Nationality: American
- Partner: None
- Awards: None
- Org: None (formerly FaZe Clan, Rogue, Denial Esports)
What games does Tfue play?
Tfue’s most-streamed game is Fortnite. It leads the others by a long shot. According to TwitchTracker, he has streamed it for 5,356 hours, which amounts to 45 percent of his total stream time. The closest one in comparison is Call of Duty: Warzone. He has streamed for approximately 1,500 hours and 12.7 percent of his total stream time—less than a third of Fortnite.
Z1: Battle Royale and Apex are next on the list. Tfue streamed the former for 1,425 hours and the latter for 1,308 hours, which sits at 12 percent of his total time.
After that, there’s a steep decline. Minecraft and PUBG edge in at around 800 and 500 hours, respectively. Then, there’s Destiny 2, GTA V, and Among Us, which he’s streamed for less than 150 hours.
What is Tfue’s streaming setup?
Tfue’s Peripherals
- Mouse: Finalmouse Legendary Diamond Edition Silver
- Keyboard: Novelkeys NK65 Tfue Edition
- Headset: Sennheiser HD 800
- Mouse pad: Novelkeys Tfue Mega Pink Deskpad
- Monitor: Alienware AW2521H
Tfue’s Gaming PC
- CPU: INTEL CORE I9-10900K
- GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3
- Motherboard: MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon WiFi
- RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 64GB 3466MHz
- Case: NZXT H510 ELITE
- Cooler: DEEPCOOL Castle 360EX RGB AIO
- SSD: Sabrent Rocket NVMe 2TB
- Power Supply: CORSAIR RM1000X
- Fans: DEEPCOOL MF120 GT Triple Pack
Tfue’s Streaming PC
- CPU: AMD RYZEN 9 5950X
- GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 3060
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Hero
- Case: Phanteks Eclipse P600S
- Power Supply: Corsair HX1000 1000W
How much does Tfue make?
Tfue made $5,295,582 from Twitch revenue alone between Aug. 2019 and Oct. 2021, the fourth highest of any streamer on the platform within that time frame. However, it’s not his only source of income.
The Twitch star also made $664,300 from Fortnite tournaments and likely earns a lot more from other avenues, including YouTube videos, merchandise sales, and sponsorships.
Where is Tfue from?
Tfue is from Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, in the United States. He relocated to New Jersey in 2019.
Why is Tfue so popular on Twitch?
Tfue shot to fame at the height of the Fortnite craze in 2018. However, his popularity didn’t peak until 2019, when he started averaging around 45,000 viewers per stream, more than double the previous year.
He had the perfect combination of being incredibly good at the game and entertaining to watch. He had a knack for making even the most mundane games interesting due to his skills and charm.
His viewership has fallen since then. He’s only averaged between 11,000 and 12,000 viewers in 2021 and 2022. But he’s still one of the more popular streamers on the platform.
Tfue’s most popular Twitch clip
Funnily enough, Tfue’s most popular clip on Twitch has nothing to do with Fortnite. Instead, it’s his hilarious reaction to Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam scrambling for dear life in Apex Legends.
So what’s next for Tfue?
Tfue made a name for himself playing battle royale titles, so he’ll probably keep doing the same in the foreseeable future. As for which games he plays, that depends on what tickles his fancy.
He did stop playing Fortnite for a while in favor of Apex and Warzone. However, he came full circle in 2022 and switched back, and he’s been playing it a lot.