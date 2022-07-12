Turner “Tfue” Tenney rose to fame on Twitch in 2018 in accordance with Fortnite’s popularity boom. He played PUBG professionally for Rogue beforehand but switched to Fortnite to ride the wave, and it paid off.

People were drawn to his excellent skills, and his viewership grew. Eventually, he joined FaZe Clan in April 2018 and played competitively. His stint lasted a little over a year and ended on bad terms, but it helped his popularity on Twitch soar.

Since then, he’s transitioned into streaming battle royale games full-time, and although his numbers have taken a hit since Fortnite has become less popular, he’s still one of the biggest names on the platform.

Tfue, at a glance

Real Name: Turner Tenney

Turner Tenney Age: 24

24 Birthday: January 2, 1998

January 2, 1998 Nationality: American

American Partner: None

None Awards: None

None Org: None (formerly FaZe Clan, Rogue, Denial Esports)

What games does Tfue play?

Tfue’s most-streamed game is Fortnite. It leads the others by a long shot. According to TwitchTracker, he has streamed it for 5,356 hours, which amounts to 45 percent of his total stream time. The closest one in comparison is Call of Duty: Warzone. He has streamed for approximately 1,500 hours and 12.7 percent of his total stream time—less than a third of Fortnite.

Z1: Battle Royale and Apex are next on the list. Tfue streamed the former for 1,425 hours and the latter for 1,308 hours, which sits at 12 percent of his total time.

After that, there’s a steep decline. Minecraft and PUBG edge in at around 800 and 500 hours, respectively. Then, there’s Destiny 2, GTA V, and Among Us, which he’s streamed for less than 150 hours.

What is Tfue’s streaming setup?

Tfue’s Peripherals

Mouse: Finalmouse Legendary Diamond Edition Silver

Keyboard: Novelkeys NK65 Tfue Edition

Headset: Sennheiser HD 800

Mouse pad: Novelkeys Tfue Mega Pink Deskpad

Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

Tfue’s Gaming PC

CPU: INTEL CORE I9-10900K

GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3

Motherboard: MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon WiFi

RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 64GB 3466MHz

Case: NZXT H510 ELITE

Cooler: DEEPCOOL Castle 360EX RGB AIO

SSD: Sabrent Rocket NVMe 2TB

Power Supply: CORSAIR RM1000X

Fans: DEEPCOOL MF120 GT Triple Pack

Tfue’s Streaming PC

CPU: AMD RYZEN 9 5950X

GPU: EVGA GeForce RTX 3060

Motherboard: ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Hero

Case: Phanteks Eclipse P600S

Power Supply: Corsair HX1000 1000W

How much does Tfue make?

Tfue made $5,295,582 from Twitch revenue alone between Aug. 2019 and Oct. 2021, the fourth highest of any streamer on the platform within that time frame. However, it’s not his only source of income.

The Twitch star also made $664,300 from Fortnite tournaments and likely earns a lot more from other avenues, including YouTube videos, merchandise sales, and sponsorships.

Where is Tfue from?

Tfue is from Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, in the United States. He relocated to New Jersey in 2019.

Why is Tfue so popular on Twitch?

Tfue shot to fame at the height of the Fortnite craze in 2018. However, his popularity didn’t peak until 2019, when he started averaging around 45,000 viewers per stream, more than double the previous year.

He had the perfect combination of being incredibly good at the game and entertaining to watch. He had a knack for making even the most mundane games interesting due to his skills and charm.

His viewership has fallen since then. He’s only averaged between 11,000 and 12,000 viewers in 2021 and 2022. But he’s still one of the more popular streamers on the platform.

Tfue’s most popular Twitch clip

Funnily enough, Tfue’s most popular clip on Twitch has nothing to do with Fortnite. Instead, it’s his hilarious reaction to Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam scrambling for dear life in Apex Legends.

So what’s next for Tfue?

Tfue made a name for himself playing battle royale titles, so he’ll probably keep doing the same in the foreseeable future. As for which games he plays, that depends on what tickles his fancy.

He did stop playing Fortnite for a while in favor of Apex and Warzone. However, he came full circle in 2022 and switched back, and he’s been playing it a lot.