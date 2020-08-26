Tfue and FaZe Clan have reportedly “settled their litigations”

The dispute over sponsorship deals has finally been put to rest.

Twitch star Turner “Tfue” Tenney and esports organization FaZe Clan have finally settled their legal battle, according to today’s reports by Forbes and The Esports Observer.

Both parties agreed to settle and wished each other the “best of luck in future endeavors” in a statement released by both of their legal representation. The lawsuit, which lasted over a year, was due to FaZe acting as Tenney’s agent and allegedly controlling his sponsorship deals.

Screengrab via FaZe Clan

“Faze and Turner Tenney are pleased to announce they have resolved their disputes and settled their litigations,” the statement reads. “The parties wish one another the best of luck in future endeavors.”

Tenney’s counsel argued that FaZe violated California’s Talent Agencies Act by “allegedly limiting his ability to pursue his profession” and “passing on a lucrative brand deal because of a conflict of interest and failing to pay him his share of sponsorship earnings.”

The esports organization then countersued, claiming Tenney breached the contract between him and FaZe. The organization then filed motions to dismiss the case from California court and move it to New York, a state with different labor laws.

With the case now settled, Tenney is no longer under contract with FaZe Clan.