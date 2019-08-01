FaZe Clan reportedly sues Tfue for alleged breach of contract

FaZe Clan has filed a lawsuit against its former pro player Turner “Tfue” Tenney, claiming that Tfue breached the contract between himself and the organization, according to a report by The Verge.

The countersuit comes after Tfue’s “#ReleaseTheContract” movement and his initial lawsuit against FaZe “for allegedly limiting his ability to pursue his profession in violation of California law, passing on a lucrative brand deal because of a conflict of interest and failing to pay him his share of sponsorship earnings.”

The legal feud between FaZe and its former superstar has been in the public eye since May, with both sides accusing the other of being dishonest.

When announcing its countersuit, FaZe claimed that Tfue made over $20 million from streaming under the organization and “shared almost none of this income with FaZe Clan”, The Verge reports.

Another reason for the lawsuit, FaZe claims, is that the contract is in place until 2021. The team claims that Tfue’s lawsuit caused “serious damage and stands to do more” to FaZe.

In a statement, the team claimed that “while contracts are different with each player, all of them—including Tfue’s—have a maximum of 20 percent to FaZe Clan in both tournament winnings as well as content revenue, with 80 percent to the player.” The organization also said that “in Turner’s case, neither of those have been collected by FaZe Clan.”

It seems the general public will have to wait to see a conclusion to this legal battle in which neither party has settled.