Twitch bends multistreaming rules for Ninja, hinting at a change of heart against rivals

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy confirmed the company has specifically allowed streamer Ninja to livestream simultaneously on multiple platforms.

In a broadcast on Aug. 24, Clancy said the streamer had been given permission to do this and added the company was working on adjusting its simulcasting policy.

“We’re still working through the right way to handle in terms of permission to multistreaming,” he said in the broadcast. He added there was “a lot to figure out a way to thread the needle on that.”

Ninja is the first streamer on the platform to obtain this individual authorization, specified in Twitch’s Terms of Service, according to streaming expert Zach Bussey.

The feature is mentioned in the “Simulcasting” category. Twitch specifies streamers must get “written permission from Twitch” to simultaneously broadcast on platforms similar to Twitch, except for mobile-first services (such as TikTok).

Ninja is present in most main streaming platforms. Recently, he has been streaming simultaneously on Twitch, YouTube (for which he was required written permission), and TikTok.

Rival streaming platforms have been multiplying over the last few years. The latest, Kick signed contracts with several high-profile streamers from Twitch such as xQc and Amouranth.

Instead of restricting its policy to retain its audience, Twitch might be going in the opposite direction and granting more freedom to its users in the long run.

