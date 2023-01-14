Twitch bans Mizkif, and many can’t help but applaud the platform

Within a few hours of Adin Ross getting banned from Twitch, another big streamer found himself in a similar situation. This time around, Mizkif is on the wrong end of the Twitch ban hammer.

According to StreamerBans, Mizkif was banned from Twitch for the second time, marking his second time being banned from the platform. The Twitch Partner announced he was going live five hours ago, meaning the ban was most likely related to his last few hours of streaming.

Twitch never publicly reveals the reason behind its bans and Mizkif has not publicly explained what went down. But some fans believe it was due to some content he chose to react to on stream.

Why was Mizkif banned from Twitch?

On his most recent stream, Mizkif reacted to a recent video uploaded by Ali “Gross Gore” Larsen. Some people within the streaming community have speculated that Gross Gore DMCA’d Mizkif for watching his content on stream. However, the reason seems to be more an issue with Gross Gore and Twitch.

In a response to the tweet from StreamerBans, Mizkif revealed the alleged ban email he received from Twitch, which alluded to him “Aiding Account Suspension Evasion.” Gross Gore was permanently banned from Twitch in 2021 following multiple sexual assault allegations.

In his original reply to the StreamerBans tweet, Mizkif claimed that “Hassan [sic] dmca’d me,” but that tweet was quickly deleted and replaced with the one above.

Despite the confusion surrounding his ban, many people have expressed joy in Mizkif’s removal from Twitch. A lot of viewers were left angry when Mizkif came back with a “tone deaf” comeback stream after he was suspended from OTK during an investigation into his involvement with a friend’s sexual assault allegations.

While OTK announced that the investigators they hired to independently review the situations did not find direct evidence that Mizkif was guilty of interfering with the sensitive situation, people still found his behavior alarming and felt he wasn’t taking sexual assault seriously enough. For this reason, a lot of people have applauded his removal from Twitch, calling it a “rare Twitch W.”

Yes. Go after all these predators — MS (@TheeRedVelvet) January 14, 2023

fucking finally — ImUhhJackass (@ImUhhJackass) January 14, 2023

ITS ABOUT DAMN TIME — Bog16 (@bogjog12) January 14, 2023

i love this year already — ItsTobyLOL (@assstretcher) January 14, 2023

It’s currently unclear when Mizkif will be back on Twitch.