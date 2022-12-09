Streamer of the Year Ludwig dishes on The Game Awards and “Bill Clinton kid” drama

He believes it "overshadowed" the show's greatest moment, but it's not what you expect.

Ludwig’s Mogul Mail videos regularly provide the most comprehensive recap of current events, and the situation was no different today when he uploaded a 10-minute VOD about The Game Awards, which he personally attended.

Despite God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring duking it out for many of the show’s top awards, the story of the evening became about the imposter who walked onto the stage at the end. Though this isn’t the first time someone has made their way onto an award show stage without permission, Ludwig started his video by pointing out that a recent situation seems to have almost encouraged such behavior.

“Will Smith cursed all award shows by slapping the shit out of Chris Rock,” he said.

In analyzing the video of how this kid made it onto the stage, Ludwig made the keen observation that during the Game of the Year acceptance speech, the person who snuck onto the stage could be seen peeking at the giant monitors next to the stage so that he could make sure he was on camera.

As FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team wrapped up their statement, Ludwig noted that the individual began to position himself such that he could quickly get to the microphone.

Being at the event himself, Ludwig admitted that the situation was a cause of confusion for the in-person crowd. After having just started applauding for the acceptance speech, some people clapped for the child’s bizarre statement because “nobody understood what he said.”

In conclusion, Ludwig condemned the act, but it wasn’t necessarily for the reasons you might expect.

“The real tragedy is that it could have been worse,” he said. “It did ruin the moment for Miyazaki, but more importantly, it overshadowed the greatest moment of The Game Awards. It shouldn’t have been about that kid. It shouldn’t have been about Elden Ring. It should’ve been about flute guy.”

With “Bill Clinton kid” becoming the joke of the event, Ludwig was of the opinion that the overly enthusiastic flutist from The Game Awards’ orchestra was the true star of the show. And given the fact that “flute guy” was trending on Twitter following the show, it appears as though many people agreed.