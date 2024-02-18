Category:
Streaming

Streamer Awards 2024: All results and winners for every category

Who will take out Streamer of the Year?
Nicholas Taifalos
  and 
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 17, 2024 08:12 pm
The Streamer Awards logo on a purple background.
Images via The Streamer Awards. Remixed by Dot Esports

2024’s edition of The Streamer Awards has arrived, taking place live at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 17. Fans from around the world have voted for their favorite streamers across a whopping 28 categories, with 117 nominees total making up this year’s edition.

The show is live via main host QTCinderella and features a myriad of live performances from many acts, but all eyes will be on who takes out the top award: Streamer of the Year. Can Kai Cenat go back-to-back, or will another take the crown?

Here are the nominees and winners of the 2024 Streamer Awards.

Who won Streamer of the Year? Streamer Awards 2024 winners for each category

The Streamer Awards banner with a golden trophy.
Over two dozen categories make up the award show. Screenshot via The Streamers Awards

Streamer of the Year

  • Quackity
  • Ironmouse
  • KaiCenat
  • Jynxzi
  • CaseOh_

Gamer of the Year

  • Tarik
  • Shroud
  • Clix
  • Jynxzi
  • Kyedae

League of Their Own Award

  • Cardboard_Cowboy
  • Hitch
  • BigBossBoze
  • ExtraEmily

The Sapphire Award (Best Female/Marginalized Gender Streamer)

  • Valkyrae
  • ExtraEmily
  • LydiaViolet
  • Fanfan
  • Emiru

Best Variety Streamer

  • CaseOh_
  • Fuslie
  • Ludwig
  • xQc
  • CDawgVA

Best Just Chatting Streamer

  • PayMoneyWubby
  • YourRAGE
  • WillNeff
  • Kai Cenat
  • HasanAbi

Best VTuber

  • Ironmouse
  • Filian
  • Vedal987
  • Shxtou

Best Breakthrough Streamer

  • Squeex
  • Jynxzi
  • CaseOh_
  • Plaqueboymax

Best International Streamer

  • Etoiles
  • Cellbit
  • Rivers_gg
  • Quackity

Best Streamed Event

  • Creator Dodgeball World Championship – Ludwig
  • Wild West – NMPLol
  • The CDAWGVA Charity Auction – CDawgVA
  • 7 Days In – Kai Cenat

Best Streamed Series

  • Schooled – Mizkif
  • Ordem Paranormal: Quarentena – Cellbit
  • Name Your Price – AustinShow
  • Generation Loss: The Social Experiments – RanbooLive

Best Content Organization

  • OfflineTV
  • VShojo
  • OTK Network
  • AMP

Best Shared Channel

  • Nmplol – WINNER
  • BotezLive
  • RDCGaming
  • Alveus Sanctuary

Stream Game of the Year

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • GTA V
  • Lethal Company
  • Only Up!

Best IRL Streamer

  • Jinnytty
  • RobcDee
  • PapeSan
  • ExtraEmily

Best Minecraft Streamer

  • Foolish
  • Tubbo
  • Quackity
  • TinaKitten

Best Roleplay Streamer

  • Agent00
  • Omie
  • LordKebun
  • Fanum – WINNER

Rising Star Award

  • Mari
  • NoraExplorer
  • HansumFella
  • Chiblee

Best FPS Streamer

  • TenZ
  • SuperTF
  • Tarik
  • S0m

Best Battle Royale Streamer

  • IitzTimmy
  • AsianJeff
  • SypherPK
  • Nicewigg

Hidden Gem

  • EverythingNowShow
  • GappyV
  • SeanDaBlack
  • Lanaaamaee

Best Speedrun Streamer

  • Squeex
  • Wirtual
  • Liam
  • Distortion2

Best Fighting Games Streamer

  • Sajam
  • Etoiles
  • Maximillian_Dood
  • Hungrybox

Best Software and Game Development Streamer

  • CodeMiko
  • PirateSoftware
  • Vedal987
  • DougDoug

Chess.com Best Chess Streamer

  • Loltyler1
  • AnnaCramling
  • BotezLive
  • GothamChess

Best Strategy Game Streamer

  • DisguisedToast
  • K3soju
  • EmilyyWang
  • Boxbox

Best MMORPG Streamer

  • Maximum
  • Asmongold
  • EsfandTV
  • Sodapoppin

Best Creative Arts Streamer

  • Triciaisabirdy
  • RubberRoss
  • Ariathome
  • Onigiri
Author

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.