Streamer Awards 2024: All results and winners for every category

2024’s edition of The Streamer Awards has arrived, taking place live at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 17. Fans from around the world have voted for their favorite streamers across a whopping 28 categories, with 117 nominees total making up this year’s edition.

Recommended Videos

The show is live via main host QTCinderella and features a myriad of live performances from many acts, but all eyes will be on who takes out the top award: Streamer of the Year. Can Kai Cenat go back-to-back, or will another take the crown?

Here are the nominees and winners of the 2024 Streamer Awards.

Who won Streamer of the Year? Streamer Awards 2024 winners for each category

Over two dozen categories make up the award show. Screenshot via The Streamers Awards

Streamer of the Year

Quackity

Ironmouse

KaiCenat

Jynxzi

CaseOh_

Gamer of the Year

Tarik

Shroud

Clix

Jynxzi

Kyedae

League of Their Own Award

Cardboard_Cowboy

Hitch

BigBossBoze

ExtraEmily

The Sapphire Award (Best Female/Marginalized Gender Streamer)

Valkyrae

ExtraEmily

LydiaViolet

Fanfan

Emiru

Best Variety Streamer

CaseOh_

Fuslie

Ludwig

xQc

CDawgVA

Best Just Chatting Streamer

PayMoneyWubby

YourRAGE

WillNeff

Kai Cenat

HasanAbi

Best VTuber

Ironmouse

Filian

Vedal987

Shxtou

Best Breakthrough Streamer

Squeex

Jynxzi

CaseOh_

Plaqueboymax

Best International Streamer

Etoiles

Cellbit

Rivers_gg

Quackity

Best Streamed Event

Creator Dodgeball World Championship – Ludwig

Wild West – NMPLol

The CDAWGVA Charity Auction – CDawgVA

7 Days In – Kai Cenat

Best Streamed Series

Schooled – Mizkif

Ordem Paranormal: Quarentena – Cellbit

Name Your Price – AustinShow

Generation Loss: The Social Experiments – RanbooLive

Best Content Organization

OfflineTV

VShojo

OTK Network

AMP

Best Shared Channel

Nmplol – WINNER

BotezLive

RDCGaming

Alveus Sanctuary

Stream Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3

GTA V

Lethal Company

Only Up!

Best IRL Streamer

Jinnytty

RobcDee

PapeSan

ExtraEmily

Best Minecraft Streamer

Foolish

Tubbo

Quackity

TinaKitten

Best Roleplay Streamer

Agent00

Omie

LordKebun

Fanum – WINNER

Rising Star Award

Mari

NoraExplorer

HansumFella

Chiblee

Best FPS Streamer

TenZ

SuperTF

Tarik

S0m

Best Battle Royale Streamer

IitzTimmy

AsianJeff

SypherPK

Nicewigg

Hidden Gem

EverythingNowShow

GappyV

SeanDaBlack

Lanaaamaee

Best Speedrun Streamer

Squeex

Wirtual

Liam

Distortion2

Best Fighting Games Streamer

Sajam

Etoiles

Maximillian_Dood

Hungrybox

Best Software and Game Development Streamer

CodeMiko

PirateSoftware

Vedal987

DougDoug

Chess.com Best Chess Streamer

Loltyler1

AnnaCramling

BotezLive

GothamChess

Best Strategy Game Streamer

DisguisedToast

K3soju

EmilyyWang

Boxbox

Best MMORPG Streamer

Maximum

Asmongold

EsfandTV

Sodapoppin

Best Creative Arts Streamer