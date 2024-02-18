Streamer Awards 2024: All results and winners for every category

2024’s edition of The Streamer Awards has arrived, taking place live at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 17. Fans from around the world have voted for their favorite streamers across a whopping 28 categories, with 117 nominees total making up this year’s edition.
The show is live via main host QTCinderella and features a myriad of live performances from many acts, but all eyes will be on who takes out the top award: Streamer of the Year. Can Kai Cenat go back-to-back, or will another take the crown?
Here are the nominees and winners of the 2024 Streamer Awards.
Who won Streamer of the Year? Streamer Awards 2024 winners for each category
Streamer of the Year
- Quackity
- Ironmouse
- KaiCenat
- Jynxzi
- CaseOh_
Gamer of the Year
- Tarik
- Shroud
- Clix
- Jynxzi
- Kyedae
League of Their Own Award
- Cardboard_Cowboy
- Hitch
- BigBossBoze
- ExtraEmily
The Sapphire Award (Best Female/Marginalized Gender Streamer)
- Valkyrae
- ExtraEmily
- LydiaViolet
- Fanfan
- Emiru
Best Variety Streamer
- CaseOh_
- Fuslie
- Ludwig
- xQc
- CDawgVA
Best Just Chatting Streamer
- PayMoneyWubby
- YourRAGE
- WillNeff
- Kai Cenat
- HasanAbi
Best VTuber
- Ironmouse
- Filian
- Vedal987
- Shxtou
Best Breakthrough Streamer
- Squeex
- Jynxzi
- CaseOh_
- Plaqueboymax
Best International Streamer
- Etoiles
- Cellbit
- Rivers_gg
- Quackity
Best Streamed Event
- Creator Dodgeball World Championship – Ludwig
- Wild West – NMPLol
- The CDAWGVA Charity Auction – CDawgVA
- 7 Days In – Kai Cenat
Best Streamed Series
- Schooled – Mizkif
- Ordem Paranormal: Quarentena – Cellbit
- Name Your Price – AustinShow
- Generation Loss: The Social Experiments – RanbooLive
Best Content Organization
- OfflineTV
- VShojo
- OTK Network
- AMP
Best Shared Channel
- Nmplol – WINNER
- BotezLive
- RDCGaming
- Alveus Sanctuary
Stream Game of the Year
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- GTA V
- Lethal Company
- Only Up!
Best IRL Streamer
- Jinnytty
- RobcDee
- PapeSan
- ExtraEmily
Best Minecraft Streamer
- Foolish
- Tubbo
- Quackity
- TinaKitten
Best Roleplay Streamer
- Agent00
- Omie
- LordKebun
- Fanum – WINNER
Rising Star Award
- Mari
- NoraExplorer
- HansumFella
- Chiblee
Best FPS Streamer
- TenZ
- SuperTF
- Tarik
- S0m
Best Battle Royale Streamer
- IitzTimmy
- AsianJeff
- SypherPK
- Nicewigg
Hidden Gem
- EverythingNowShow
- GappyV
- SeanDaBlack
- Lanaaamaee
Best Speedrun Streamer
- Squeex
- Wirtual
- Liam
- Distortion2
Best Fighting Games Streamer
- Sajam
- Etoiles
- Maximillian_Dood
- Hungrybox
Best Software and Game Development Streamer
- CodeMiko
- PirateSoftware
- Vedal987
- DougDoug
Chess.com Best Chess Streamer
- Loltyler1
- AnnaCramling
- BotezLive
- GothamChess
Best Strategy Game Streamer
- DisguisedToast
- K3soju
- EmilyyWang
- Boxbox
Best MMORPG Streamer
- Maximum
- Asmongold
- EsfandTV
- Sodapoppin
Best Creative Arts Streamer
- Triciaisabirdy
- RubberRoss
- Ariathome
- Onigiri