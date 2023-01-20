QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards returns for second year, and it already has a date locked in

The Streamer Awards will return for its second year on Saturday, March 11 following a successful inaugural event, streamer QTCinderella announced earlier today.

The Jan. 19 announcement video reflected upon the first Streamer Awards, held in March 2022, showcasing the reactions from various streamers that attended the event. A major emphasis was on the professionalism and the “genuinely next level” production value of the show, especially for first-time organizers.

The first Streamer Awards was successful, bringing together over 250 streamers and professionals to celebrate the industry through 27 awards.

For those interested in attending, the presale for Twitch partners is live. The remaining tickets for the public will go on sale Jan. 22 at 2pm CT. Much like the first awards, fan participation will be integral in the process, which is a fitting move for a platform built on community interaction.

Voting for awards categories is available on The Streamer Awards website. Voting closes on Friday, Jan. 27. There is a list of the top played games on Twitch, with the most voted titles featuring awards honoring the streamers that play them. Last year’s awards highlighted game-specific streamers and had a number of genre awards like Best Strategy Game Streamer, won by DisguisedToast, and Best ASMR Streamer, won by Amouranth.

There is a section for suggesting categories. Once categories are selected, the nomination window will open from Jan. 30 to Feb. 11. This will make up the list of finalists. Award voting follows with winners determined by a 70/30 split between fans and panelists.