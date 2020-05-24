Pokimane receives warning from Twitch for accidental nudity

A ban could be on the horizon if the streamer slips up again.

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane shared yesterday a warning email she received from Twitch following a broadcast where she accidentally streamed explicit material.

The email includes the reasoning for the warning, “accidental and/or brief nudity or sexual content,” and where the violation occurred. Similarly, the email states a Community Guidelines warning has been issued to the streamer’s account and that a suspension may happen if a second offense occurs.

warning is deserved, sorry to anyone who didn’t wanna see that on stream.

i’ll be even more careful in the future, but i’m glad it made for a good meme lmao 😅 pic.twitter.com/t2NxgxPEBM — pokimane (@pokimanelol) May 23, 2020

The email is dated May 19, the same day as the broadcast in which Pokimane accidentally opened up a link to pornographic content and shared it on stream. She quickly pulled the browser off-screen, but viewers were able to see the material before it was removed.

“Warning is deserved, sorry to anyone who didn’t wanna see that on stream,” Pokimane wrote. “I’ll be even more careful in the future, but i’m glad it made for a good meme lmao.”

Many from the Twitch community have expressed discontent with the platform’s inconsistency with the bans it hands out. Other big-name streamers like Alinity and xQc have been banned for similar instances of accidental nudity or sharing of explicit content, while others, like Pokimane, only receive warnings.

