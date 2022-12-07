Pokimane becomes latest Twitch star to land Times Square billing and it’s all thanks to Spotify

Twitch star Imane “Pokimane” Anys followed in the footsteps of other iconic streamers by becoming the latest to feature on a massive billboard in Times Square in New York City.

Ludwig Ahgren advertised his bidet business on one, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter revealed her clothing line on one, Dr Disrespect teased his game on one, and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins streamed on one.

Pokimane, however, used one for a very different purpose.

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer’s billboard was actually arranged by audio streaming giant Spotify, who used it to advertise an official playlist with the star’s favorite tracks.

Unlike the others, it was a long, vertical banner rather than a horizontal one. It displayed her name in large, bold writing in between the Spotify name and logo and the name of the playlist, ‘Poki’s Picks,’ with a picture of the Twitch star posing like a pop star towards the middle.

Pokimane was thrilled about it. “Middle of Times Square. Thank you!” she said, before following it up by adding: “Just another Moroccan W today,”—a reference to Morocco’s penalty shootout win over Spain in the FIFA World Cup.

Other streamers have said how surreal it feels to see themselves on display at the iconic tourist location. It shows how far they’ve come from their early days as grassroots streamers.

Pokimane didn’t say herself, but considering she partnered with a massive company like Spotify, who presumably covered the costs of the billboard and created a win-win situation, it must hit close to home.

The Twitch queen is at the top of her game, and the world is her oyster.