Omegalul in Twitch Chat | Emote Origin & What Does Omegalul Mean?

While watching your favorite content on Twitch, you may often come across expressions and emotes that are difficult to understand at first. The meaning behind these emotes becomes clear when you understand the context. While participating in Twitch chat, you may come across the expression Omegalul, as it’s quite common to see a group of chatters spamming Omegalul in chat.

Following up with Twitch chat can be crazy, and you need to have some understanding of the prevalent meme culture. Like Omegalul, there are various other popular emotes that viewers like to spam to express themselves in chat. If you’re confused to see this recurring emote in Twitch chat, then it’s time to brush up on your meme knowledge.

To understand these emotes and the context behind them, you will need to stay up-to-date with the evolution of online diction. Here’s all you need to know about Omegalul in Twitch chat.

What is Omegalul?

Omegalul is an emote for popular Twitch extensions like FrankerFaceZ and BetterTTV. You can add these extensions to your desktop browser and get various new emotes to use on Twitch chat. Omegalul signifies laughter or bursting into peals of laughter over something. Emotes like KEKW, LUL, and LOL are closely related and often mean the same thing.

The Omegalul’s origin comes from the Twitch Global emote LUL that features the late John “Totalbiscuit” Bain. John Peter Bain was one of the iconic personalities in the gaming industry who commented, critiqued, and reviewed video games. In 2018, the face behind LUL passed away at age 33. Even so, John Bain’s sense of humor lives on through these popular Twitch emotes.

The Omegalul is a highly exaggerated version of LUL, with a circular mouth emote signifying laughter beyond control. The image from LUL is expanded, and only a portion of the face is visible in the Omegalul emote. When you spot an Omegalul spam in chat, it means that viewers are laughing at something funny that happened on the stream. You will often find viewers spamming this in chat when a streamer fails to do something easy in a game.

You can check Stream Elements to see that Omegalul is among the top 50 BTTV and FFZ emotes. Used over 150 million times, Omegalul stands as one of the most popular Twitch emotes of all time. To see and chat with emotes like Omegalul on Twitch, you need to install the browser extensions from FrankerFaceZ or BetterTTV.