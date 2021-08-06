Minecraft Championships (MCC) 16 set for Aug. 28

It doesn’t look like there will be any special breaks or pivots in store for fans of the Minecraft Championships (MCC) this month. Noxcrew has confirmed that MCC 16 will run on Aug. 28.

This will be the fourth event, and the third numbered competition, to run during the MCC’s second season. In the previous run at MCC 15, Dream, Michaelmcchill, Quackity, and Sapnap brought the win home for the Red Rabbits.

MC Championship 16 will take place in just 22 days 👑



(that's Saturday August 28th) pic.twitter.com/GzNBudSx2k — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 6, 2021

Each participant will have the option to broadcast their point of view on their stream, meaning you’ll also be able to watch the event from a squad’s perspective. You can easily swap between perspectives using Noxcrew’s MCC Live live service, which lets viewers track the scores for the event and access every individual competitor’s point of view.

As always, the tournament organizer generally starts announcing the teams in the weeks leading up to the event, giving fans the opportunity to plan out who they want to watch.

There are 10 teams for every MCC event, each featuring four content creators or streamers. Those teams will then compete in eight different mini-games, earning points throughout the event, with the top two teams at the end of all eight rounds competing in one final showdown for the MCC coin.

MCC 16 will go live on Aug. 28. Noxcrew hasn’t officially announced a specific hour for the event, but MCC generally goes live around 2pm CT.