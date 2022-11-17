Maya returns after a two-month hiatus, discusses Twitch plans moving forward

It’s been two months since Twitch star Maya Higa stepped away from streaming after denying she pressured AdrianahLee into covering up her alleged sexual assault ordeal with CrazySlick. After taking a much-needed break from the public spotlight, she returned on Nov. 16.

It was a joyous moment for her fans, who felt the conservationist was hard done compared to others given her involvement paled compared to others who haven’t faced the music.

At first, she didn’t want to come back at all. “To be completely transparent, I just did not want to [come back on Twitch] at all,” she said. “It wasn’t me just deciding, ‘Do I want to come back or do I not want to come back?’ It was me just exploring other models for how I could make Alveus Sanctuary work without Twitch and without being online myself.”

Image via Maya on Instagram

For that reason, Maya actively explored offline models because, at the end of the day, streaming isn’t her passion. It’s conservation education—and she wanted to find a way to make that work on its own.

“I never started streaming with the intention of becoming a streamer,” she said. “I don’t feel like I was made for this. Like, this career, this industry, or being in the public eye… What I do feel like I’m made for is conservation education.”

It dawned on her that there was no other way. At least, not one that was as reliable and efficient in the long term. If she wanted Alveus Sanctuary to stay afloat, she had to keep streaming.

“I don’t think that Alveus Sanctuary will be able to sustain what it has grown into without me coming back,” she said.

“There are so many things that people can learn about just because I stream and because I teach you about it, and that’s not something that I was willing to let go of or was ready to let go of. I believe in the model, and I want to see it through.”

After coming to that realization, Maya decided to return to Twitch. However, she confirmed that there will be some big changes to her content moving forward.

She still intends to stream four days a week, but two of those days will be dedicated to IRL streams on Alveus Sanctuary with a specific focus on conservation education rather than her usual entertainment.

That’s still good news for her fans, though, since it means their favorite Twitch star is back in business and will be doing more of what she loves than ever before.