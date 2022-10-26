He can only avoid it for so long.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was involved in the process of bringing AdriannahLee’s claims that CrazySlick sexually assaulted her to light in September, but has since taken a back seat as the investigation unfolds.

But, after seeing a video of Dareon, who is friends with Slick, saying he deserves a second chance after being held accountable, xQc chimed in again and said Slick needs to come forward and “face the music” for that to happen—which is something he hasn’t done yet.

“Second chances are cool and all, but there is a process between the point where somebody does something wrong, and when somebody deserves or should be given forgiveness,” he said during his Twitch stream on Oct. 25.

“I won’t say shit until that person acknowledges that it happened or apologies for the fact that they did something. That person that you’re talking about did absolutely nothing to face the music. They’re just playing their cards right, flying under the radar, and hoping that things slide and that the snow blows over.

“That’s cowardice, and it’s behavior that you shouldn’t be rewarding!”

xQc insisted that’s not how the redemption process works. Instead, he believes Slick needs to go through the “process” and “motions” in order to make it better, even if it makes him “look bad.” It’s the price he needs to pay, according to the juicer warlord.

And at this stage, the Twitch star just hasn’t done it yet.

“You have to tank in order to get there, man. You have to tank! And when people avoid tanking anything, it’s fucking lame. It’s cowardice,” said xQc, as he shook his head.

Slick has kept a low profile since the allegations were publicized. He’s deleted his social media accounts, and although his Twitch channel is still active, he hasn’t streamed in over a month.

Mizkif, on the other hand, has been active despite being accused of covering up the incident. But, he’s since decided to dial it back until the matter is resolved.