Mizkif to reel back streaming hours following backlash over his return: ‘It’s too much for me right now’

Popular Twitch streamer Mizkif said on broadcast today that he intends to cut back on the amount he is streaming since returning to the platform. The OTK co-founder said that returning to Twitch on his regular five-days-a-week schedule was a mistake.

Following allegations that Mizkif helped cover up the sexual assault of AdrianahLee by former friend and roommate CrazySlick, Mizkif took a brief streaming hiatus as he underwent investigation and suspended activity from OTK. Nearly three weeks after the inciting incident, Mizkif returned to Twitch in full force, streaming five days per week and only briefly addressing the allegations made against him.

Now two weeks into his return, the 27-year-old Twitch streamer admits that coming back to his platform in the method he did was a mistake. The streamer intends to cut back on his current broadcasting hours but won’t take an extended hiatus as he did before. Vaguely alluding toward his still ongoing investigation, Mizkif said his reduced hours will likely continue until it concludes.

“Basically what this means is that I’m probably going to be streaming a little bit less,” Mizkif said. “Until this thing is resolved or whatever happens, I’m probably going to be streaming a little less. Don’t think I’m that bad. I’m OK, don’t worry about me. I’m perfectly OK.”

The OTK-affiliated streamer went on to admit that going back to his regular schedule immediately upon his return was not the best decision in hindsight. “I just think I came back… five days a week, back to normal, everything’s perfectly fine,” Mizkif said. “It was stupid. I think it was stupid. It’s too much for me right now.”

Mizkif’s sudden and controversial re-entry into streaming quickly garnered backlash from both viewers and fellow streamers. Several creators slammed the content creator and fans for failing to hold Mizkif accountable for his alleged actions, upset with how the streamer seemingly disregarded the severity of the accusations against him.

While it is unclear exactly what Mizkif’s steaming schedule will look like in the immediate future, viewers can expect to see less of Mizkif for now.