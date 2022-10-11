Hasan thinks Mizkif’s made a big mistake with Twitch return and what he didn’t do

Like many other Twitch streamers and viewers, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker watched Mizkif’s return stream on Oct. 10–the first since he was accused of covering-up CrazySlick’s alleged sexual assault on AdrianahLee.

Mizkif has already broken his silence about what happened but has been and continues to be suspended as a co-owner of One True King until legal proceedings over the incident unfold.

In his return stream, he said: “I’m very confident in the investigation. I am very, very confident,” implying things are going well as far as proving his innocence, or rather, lack of ill intention, goes. Still, Hasan said it didn’t play out the way he thought it would.

He expected more from Mizkif, including having a prepared statement, owning up to his involvement, apologizing, and more.

“I’m not going to lie, I really did not think this is the way this would go,” said Hasan. “I really, really thought that he would have a lengthy statement prepared. I thought the legal investigation would have concluded.

“I thought he would have been like: ‘Listen. I fucked up. I am a fucking idiot. You guys know how big of a fucking idiot I am. It’s like 90 percent of my content. I behaved in a way that minimized and undermined a sexual assault victim. The most important thing here is the way AdrianahLee was made to feel, whether intentionally or unintentionally, and that I’m so sorry to AdrianahLee, and I’m so sorry to other victims.’”

Hasan also expected Mizkif to turn around and “shit on” Trainwreck and xQc for the way they let the information spill out.

Instead, he skirted around the topic and barely commented on it.

“He could have done all of that, and most likely, especially because he still has a lot of fans, people would have very likely wanted to take his side on the matter,” said Hasan. “That was what I expected him to do.”

But, there was a reason why it played out the way it did.

Mizkif said that because the investigation is still underway, his legal team has “extremely advised him” not to talk about it.

At this stage, it’s unclear how long the OTK investigation will last.